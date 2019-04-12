Bradford to seek additional funding for street project

BRADFORD — The village of Bradford will be seeking additional funding for the Harrison Street project to address the infiltration and inflow issues that the village is experiencing with the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

During the Bradford Council meeting on Thursday evening, it gave an approval consensus to Village Administrator Rick Looker to have Looker and Access Engineering to apply for approximately $62,500 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for Harrison Street between School and Center streets to address infiltration and inflow issues to the village’s sewer lines to fix the sewer line there. That work would not happen until next year.

The council also authorized contracting with Access Engineering for additional engineering work for west of Harrison Street, which will also address repairs to the village’s sewer lines. The estimated cost of that engineering work will be approximately $30,000.

The village will also be investigating a possible leak in the sewer system as they found sewage in the area of Alexander Street between Smithfield and Church streets saturating the grass. Looker said that “it’s a mystery right now” whether the sewage is coming from the village’s sewer lines or somewhere else, but they are going to look for the cause of it.

“If we identify a hazard, we need to take care of it,” Looker said.

Aqualine will also be coming to the village to look for leaks in the village’s water lines this month.

The council also discussed junk vehicles and unregistered motor vehicles, including motor scooters, in the village with a Miami County Sheriff’s deputy. The deputy said the department would be on the look out for both.

Mayor Don Stump was absent.

