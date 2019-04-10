Centerville woman arrested after chase

TROY — The Troy Police Department have charged Angela Miller, 38, of Centerville, with third-degree felony fleeing and eluding, and misdemeanor offenses of driving under suspension and possession drug paraphernalia from an overnight chase into Dayton.

According to WDTN.com, the pursuit started when a Troy Police officer tried to pull over a car for several traffic violations near the intersection of Experiment Farm Road and West Main Street around 3:30 a.m Wednesday.

The car failed to pull over for officers. Police soon learned there was a warrant out for the owner of the car. Officers tried to stop the car again, but it took off, getting on Interstate 75 southbound. Police pursued the car, with speeds reaching 110 miles per hour. The chase continued into Dayton on I-75.

Police say they received assistance from semi drivers, who helped box in the driver. The driver eventually pulled off the right side of the interstate, crashing into a median wall.

Police surrounded the car, but Miller allegedly refused to get out. Officers forced entry into the car and took the woman into custody.

According to police, the woman suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

Miller remains incarcerated at the Miami County Jail. Her bond was set for $10,000 for the felony charge in Miami County Municipal Court Thursday morning.

Troy Police are investigating reports that the woman might have stolen merchandise from the Walmart in Troy.

News partner WDTN.com contributed to this report.

