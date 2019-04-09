Missing juvenile returned home

PIQUA — A 12-year-old student from Piqua Central Intermediate School who police had reported as an Endangered Missing Juvenile was found after approximately four hours of searching by Piqua police and the local community.

The Piqua Police Department released a press release on Tuesday evening stating that at approximately 4:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Piqua Central Intermediate School notified the police department that a 12-year-old female had walked away from the school and had not returned to her home.

”Notifications were made to other parents, and considerable social media content was generated. We appreciate the interest and concern of the community, and the vast number of people who sought ways to help,” the press release stated.

The police department entered the juvenile in the nationwide database as an Endangered Missing Juvenile. The “endangered” status was due to her young age and investigative information Piqua police gathered that indicated the juvenile intended to run away from home and was heading to a relative several counties away from Piqua.

“This led us to believe she was beyond her scope of safety or soon would be,” the press release stated.

The juvenile was found at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday when a citizen saw her in the area of her residence. Officers responded and found she had returned home.

The police department thanked the community for their concern and their efforts in the search for the juvenile. The department also asked for the community to give the family privacy following this incident.

“The child has been debriefed and additional referrals will be made to make the reunification with her family successful,” according to the police department press release. “We are fortunate to have a community so engaged and willing to help in any way they can. Community members aware of this child’s identity are asked to afford her and her family the privacy they need at this time,” the press release stated.

The student was reported to be home safe at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

