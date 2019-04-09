Troy students place in oratorical contest

TROY — The results of The Great Ohio District of Optimist International was held Saturday, April 6 at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima.

The eight speakers were from Toledo, Lima, Wapakoneta, Troy, and New Carlisle speaking on the topic “Is There a Fine Line Between Optimism and Reality?”

The top two speakers were from the Troy Noon Optimist Club. First place speaker was Olive Stringer, and second place was Savannah Swanson. This is the second year in a row that the Troy club provided the first and second place speakers.

Both Stringer and Swanson will move to the district contest in Dublin, Ohio, on April 27.

Provided photo Pictured from left to right, Steve Hamman of the Troy Noon Optimists, Olive Stringer, Savannah Swanson, and Pat Morris, Troy Noon Optimist chair of the Oratorical contest. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/04/web1_Oratorical.jpg Provided photo Pictured from left to right, Steve Hamman of the Troy Noon Optimists, Olive Stringer, Savannah Swanson, and Pat Morris, Troy Noon Optimist chair of the Oratorical contest.