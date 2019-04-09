Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

FRAUD: There was a report of a counterfeit bill that was found in the cash drawer at Kroger at 8:30 a.m. on April 5. Employees did not know when the money was received.

DISTURBANCE: A male subject was being disorderly in the city administrative offices at 9:40 a.m. on April 5. After his disorderly behavior continued, he was trespassed from City Hall and left the premises.

One person was arrested for disorderly conduct after a warning at 12:45 a.m. on April 6 on the 400 block of Garnsey Street. Terrick L. Higgins, 20, of Piqua, was charged fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

A caller advised a male subject appeared to be intoxicated and was trying to start fights with employees at Kroger at 3:40 a.m. on April 7. The male subject was arrested for disorderly conduct. Jayce M. Lemaster, 21, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

FOUND: There was a report of a found hypodermic needle at 5:40 p.m. on April 5 in the area of North and Wayne streets. The needle was collected and destroyed.

TRAFFIC STOP: A driver was cited for driving under a suspended license and fictitious registration at 10:30 a.m. on April 6 in the area of West Market and North Wayne streets. The driver was also charged with falsification for providing another person’s information. Keith E. Hoover, 35, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor falsification in connection with this incident.

Subject located with an active warrant during a traffic stop at approximately 7 p.m. on April 6 in the area of Water and Wayne streets. The subject was taken into custody and incarcerated. Christopher A. Wilkinson, 30, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor passing bad checks.

THEFT: A female was caught stealing from Walmart between 12:30-1:10 p.m. on April 6, but she was already gone at the time it was discovered. A warrant will be requested for her arrest for theft and trespassing. Melissa A. Wallbaum, 30, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing in connection with this incident.

CRASH: There was a report of a traffic crash with no injuries at 3 p.m. on April 6 in the area of Sunset Drive and Covington Avenue.

PHYSICAL CONTROL: A male was found passed out in the driver’s seat of his vehicle at 5:45 a.m. on April 7 in the area of Beckert and Westview drives. The male was arrested and charged with physical control. Tristan A. Hostetter, 19, of Columbus, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor physical control of a vehicle.

ASSAULT: A complainant wanted an officer to stand by as she picked up a vehicle at 2:35 p.m. on April 7 on the 300 block of South Wayne Street. The complainant was struck in the face while she was there. Suspect was charged with assault. Jennifer N. Landers, 27, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault.

A male subject reported being assaulted by another male subject at 6:30 p.m. on April 7 at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on Scott Drive. The suspect was located and arrested for assault. David W. Arnett, III, 25, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault.