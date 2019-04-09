Piqua woman charged with vehicular assault

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua woman is facing multiple charges, including aggravated vehicular assault, in connection with a crash that took place on County Road 25-A over the weekend.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol charged Leslie A. Lewis, 54, of Piqua, with second-degree felony aggravated vehicular assault and first-degree misdemeanor child endangering on Tuesday. Lewis is also facing a number of traffic charges, including OVI, OVI refusal with prior conviction, driving under suspension, failure to maintain assured clear distance, and failure to use a child safety seat.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol determined Lewis to be the at-fault driver of a two-vehicle crash that took place on County Road 25-A near exit 78 from northbound Interstate 75 on Saturday, April 6, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Firefighters from Covington and Piqua fire departments responded to crash, transporting all three involved occupants to the Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. One of the occupants involved in the crash was a 4-year-old boy who was wearing a seat belt in the front seat of the vehicle and was not in a child safety seat, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

Upon arrival to the scene of the crash, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper noted observing “two vehicles heavily damaged.” The vehicle reportedly driven by Lewis “had extensive damage to the front end while the other had major damage to the rear,” according to court records. The vehicles were also several hundred feet past the point of initial contact.

The trooper noted that other law enforcement officers said Lewis was acting “strangely.” When questioning Lewis at UVMC, the trooper noted that Lewis was “twitching,” “frequently changing positions and touching her face without reason,” and speaking “rapidly and incoherently.” Lewis’ speech was also “heavily slurred.” While one of her eyes was swollen shut, the pupil of her other eye was dilated, according to reports. Lewis also “became agitated and belligerent when asked about drug use.”

Lewis was charged with OVI, and she refused to submit to any chemical tests. The Ohio State Highway Patrol obtained a search warrant for a force blood draw, which was executed by staff at UVMC. The samples were sent to the Ohio State Patrol Crime Laboratory for testing. The results are pending.

Suspect involved in 25-A crash

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

