Last surviving Doolittle Raider passes away

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Lt. Col. Dick Cole of Dayton, Ohio, posed with this portrait of General Jimmy Doolittle during the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid on Tokyo in 2017. Cole passed away on Tuesday at the age of 103. He was the last surviving member of the famed Doolittle Tokyo Raiders.

