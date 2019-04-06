Fire breaks out at vacant building in Troy

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
Troy firefighters work to extinguish a fire that broke out in an unoccupied building in the 900 block of South Market Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. The fire was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported. South Market Street near Smith Street as firefighters worked at the scene.
