City, CIC to enter agreement with LCC

TROY — The Community Improvement Corp. of Troy will enter into a lease agreement with the Lincoln Community Center contingent upon Troy City Council approval on Friday.

CIC member and Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington reported the city had never had a formal lease agreement with the LCC over the decades. The city owns the building on the property. The property formerly was owned by the Troy City Schools which was transferred to the city.

“This lays out all the responsibilities by either party that we’ve always had but we’ve never had in writing,” Titterington said.

Jim Dando said the lease will clarify responsibilities between the city and CIC and the community center. The lease will be between the city of Troy and the CIC and then the CIC with the LCC upon council approval.

The 10-year lease will be effective upon council approval with the city, through the CIC, to be responsible for maintenance services such as some mowing and snow removal, electrical services, water, sewer, trash and recycling and $4,000 annual payment for direct maintenance expenses with account details. Other services the city’s CIC will continue to provide is exterior maintenance services.

The lease outlined the LCC’s responsibilities including natural gas services payment, mowing on the east side of the building, keeping the building heat at 50 degrees minimum, maintain HVAC system and other conditions.

According to previous reports, the city has paid utilities and other expenses for the LCC from $16,752 and $24,165 annually over the last five years.

At the committee meeting on Monday, Executive Director Shane Carter said the LCC was in favor of the lease and its conditions over the 10-year period.

In other news:

• The CIC also renewed its two-year lease with Adventures of the Great Miami at the Treasure Island Marina. The lease will expire in September 2020. The agreement includes Adventures of the Great Miami paying the CIC $1,000 each year for use of the facilities to conduct canoe and water feature business during the season from May through September.

Jim Dando noted negotiations continue to include the Troy-based company SmithFly’s floating Shoal tents, which are registered as watercraft.

• Joseph Graves, president of the Troy Development Council and Troy Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, was appointed to replace J.C. Wallace on the CIC board.

• Titterington updated the CIC on a variety of projects forthcoming for the city of Troy. The city is seeking properties for a new Fire Station No. 1 or considering rebuilding at the same site. The McKaig roundabout project will commence after school dismisses for the summer. The project is expected to be complete by mid-August. The Miami Shores Clubhouse renovation is expected to be complete by early May. An open house will follow in the month of June.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

