Area briefs

Drug take-back event set

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office will once again host a curbside drug drop-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office, 2200 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Organizers request that all pills be emptied from their containers and placed in plastic baggies. Liquids and sharps will not be accepted. This is a good opportunity to rid the household of expired, old and unused medications in an environmentally friendly way.

Learn to play Farkle

PIQUA — Join the fun in learning how to play “Farkle,” a dice game that can be played with any number of people. Farkle Mania, instructed by Jenny Stewart, will be taught at the YWCA Piqua on Friday, April 12, from 12-1 p.m. followed by group play from 1-3 p.m.

“We have so much fun playing this game and love that you can play with both small and large groups,” said Stewart. “Lots of laughter and comradarie is included.”

YWCA membership is not required to take the class, which costs $5.

Stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or by call (937) 773-6626 for more information or to register. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

FFA member of month named

CASSTOWN — The April 2019 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Lucas Gilliland. He is the son of Matt and Heather Gilliland of Casstown. He is a junior and third year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Gilliland has been named a Top 4 in the State Proficiency Award area of Beef Production-Placement. He has job placement at Stone Springs Shorthorns of Troy where he helps provide care and management of cows and their offspring. At the 2019 state FFA convention, he will be interviewed to be named the state winner. Also, he will receive his State FFA Degree at the 2019 state FFA convention. He was a member of the sixth place in the State Agricultural Power Diagnostics Career Development Event team. He earned a $3,000 scholarship to the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima.

Every month of the school year, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member who has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.

Green Thumb Club to meet

WEST MILTON — The Green Thumb Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, April 13 and 27. April 13 will be an informational meeting about adoptable garden plots. On April 27, the club will be working on the flowerbeds.

Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.