Piqua man pleads guilty to ‘revenge porn’

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man entered a guilty plea for two counts of second-degree felony illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material on Thursday.

Anthony J. Preston, 37, of Piqua, was indicted on the two felony counts in a change of plea hearing in Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt.

Preston could serve up to 16 years in prison if he is sentenced to the maximum penalty on both counts. He will be labeled as a Tier II sex offender and must register his address every 180 days for 25 years. He will be sentenced on May 13.

Public defense attorney Jack Hemm requested a bond reduction due to Preston’s last criminal offense history approximately 19 years ago.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Watkins requested the court deny the bond reduction due to the high-level felony offenses. Judge Pratt denied the bond reduction, which remains $50,000 on both counts.

According to reports, Preston admitted to police that he took videos of an underage victim undressing out of “pure revenge” and was incarcerated on Jan. 2. He allegedly secretly videotaped a victim under the age of 15 years old undressing, according to Miami County Municipal Court records. The victim was unaware of being recorded.

The incident was reported by a third party, and an investigation ensued. The Piqua Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence on North Downing Street on Wednesday, seizing two cell phones, a computer, and a hard drive, according to court records.

During an interview with police, Preston reportedly admitted to taking the video of the minor because he “wanted revenge” on the underage victim. According to court records, Preston stated that he was “angry” about previous allegations against him that he was “taking pictures of (the victim) and recording (the victim).”

“Anthony (Preston) stated he took the videos of her to prove to himself that if he indeed wanted to take videos of her, he could,” court records stated.

Court records also noted that Preston “stated he knew he was wrong for taking video” of the victim.

Police asked that if Preston knew what he did was wrong, “Then why did he again record her two days later?” Preston repeated that “he just wanted to prove to himself that if he really wanted videos of (the victim), then he could have them,” and he went on to say that he had done it “out of pure revenge and he knew it was wrong.”

