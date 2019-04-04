Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

THEFT MOTOR VEHICLE: There was a report of a stolen truck at 8:15 a.m. on April 1 on the 900 block of West Greene Street. The owner had the keys and advised nobody had permission to use it.

SEX OFFENSE: The police department received information from the Children’s Services Board about a sex offense on April 1.

ACCIDENT: A driver struck a parked vehicle and was cited at approximately 8:45 a.m. on April 1 on the 300 block of Second Street.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers were dispatched to a male subject reportedly threatening someone at 2:20 p.m. on April 1 on the 1700 block of Commerce Drive. Once contact was made with the intoxicated male subject, he became irate with officers and was eventually arrested. James D. Littleton, 45, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Officers were dispatched on the report of a male subject on a sidewalk yelling and cussing at 10:30 p.m. on April 1 on the 400 block of West Ash Street. Upon arrival, officers were advised a male subject with an active warrant had just left on foot. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the male.

Officers responded on the report of a male subject yelling on the front porch of a residence at 12:10 a.m. on April 2 on the 400 block of Orr Street. He agreed to leave and walk home to his residence.

There was a report of a disturbance possibly stemming from a sex offense at 2 p.m. on April 2. The location was redacted.

ASSIST SQUAD: There was a report of a drug overdose at 2:45 p.m. on April 1 on the 300 block of South Street. The male subject was transported to UVMC for further evaluation.

Officers responded to an overdose at 7 a.m. on April 2 on the 700 block of Lindsey Street. The male subject was transported to UVMC for treatment and charged for events stemming from the incident. Jeremy D. Shoe, 38, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony violating a protection order and first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in connection with this incident.

THEFT: A complainant advised that prescription medication belonging to his wife was stolen from his residence while his wife was in the hospital between March 20 and April 1 on the 900 block of West Greene Street. No suspects.

SUSPICIOUS: A caller advised finding counterfeit money in the bed of a truck at approximately 7:50 p.m. on April 1 on the 400 block of Kitt Street.

A complainant wanted to report she found two used hypodermic needles while cleaning up the side of the road at 2:10 p.m. on April 2 in the area of Lakewood Place and Park Avenue. Needles were recovered and destroyed.

BURGLARY: A caller advised property was missing from his garage on April 1 on the 1400 block of Plum Street. It went missing sometime between 6 a.m. and 9:50 p.m. on April 1.

WARRANT: Officers responded on the report of an overdose at approximately 11 p.m. on April 1 on the 100 block of East Grant Street. Upon arrival, no one needed medical attention. A female subject with a warrant was located and transported to jail. Amy E. Gover, 33, of Troy, was picked for fifth-degree felony possession of methamphetamine, first-degree misdemeanor theft, and fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property.

THEFT: A laptop was reported stolen and possible suspect was named at 2 p.m. on April 2 on the 200 block of South Roosevelt Avenue.

OBSTRUCTING: During a domestic disturbance investigation, a male subject ran from officers and was subsequently arrested and charged at approximately 3 p.m. on April 2 on the 200 block of South Wayne Street. The male also had an unrelated warrant for his arrest from Darke County. Matthew A. Adams, 25, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.