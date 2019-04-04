RT Industries sets open house

TROY — RT Industries (RT) originated in 1974 as the workshop component of the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Riverside).

RT has gone through some momentous changes over the past year through reimagining their service delivery model and creating its mission. The focus over the last year has been on rule compliance and ensuring that everyone served receives the most person-centered services possible.

An open house for the community to learn more and take a tour of the building will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at RT Industries, 110 Foss Way, Troy.

Today, RT Industries offers adult day support, vocational habilitation, group employment support, career planning, individual employment support and non-medical transportation through the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities. RT also works closely with Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities through its Employment Services department. Within these service areas, RT supports more than 200 people locally. Since 1981, RT Industries also has maintained the grounds and janitorial at the I-75 rest area between Troy and Piqua as well as Route 33 near St. Marys.

RT was one of six providers of day services recently selected in the state of Ohio for the Innovative Business Strategies for Adult Day, Employment and Transportation Services Grant. Staff will be working closely with an expert in the field to take services to the next level with the help of the grant.