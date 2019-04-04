Great Miami Riverway Summit set

TROY — After winning a state tourism award, garnering national media coverage as a “Next Best Paddling Town,” and reporting a $773 million tourism impact, the Great Miami Riverway is hosting its annual Great Miami Riverway Summit on April 19, presented by The Troy Foundation.

The event will be held at Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy. Doors open at 8 a.m. and sessions last through lunch and end by 1:30 p.m.

Community leaders, developers, business owners, and elected officials from five southwest Ohio counties will take the stage as the region’s economic development, workforce attraction, and regional initiatives are discussed. Colorado Tourism is joining the group as this year’s keynote presentation and 40-plus exhibitors will showcase Riverway communities, attractions, and national associations.

“The National Aviation Heritage Area is comprised of 16 aviation sites in an eight county region, several of which are in the Great Miami Riverway. The visitor and community experience on and along the river is critical to the success of the heritage area. I would encourage any organization that shares an audience with the river to attend the Riverway Summit. You will learn the latest initiatives and be able to pinpoint potential collaborations,” said Mackensie Wittmer, executive director of NAHA.

• Find Your Way: The Brand, the Developments, and the Future

Explore behind the scenes of the Riverway brand and learn about the initiatives planned for 2019. New events, programs, creative media, and partnerships will be showcased.

• Community updates

A fast-paced overview of $500 million in Riverway investments and developments. Hear from city, park, and regional representatives on what to look for in 2019 and beyond.

• Children’s RX For Nature

Panel discussion on the region’s newest initiative. Dayton Children’s Hospital, Miami County Park District, Premier Health — Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami County Public Health have partnered to raise awareness of the importance of outdoor, nature-based activities as a compliment to disease prevention and treatment strategies already in place.

• Keynote speaker, Colorado Tourism

Kaiti Jacobson Kacerovskis, manager of Industry Partnerships.

Tickets are $15, lunch and all presentations included and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.

More information on the Great Miami Riverway is available online at www.GreatMiamiRiverway.com.