Green New Deal is the wrong deal

To the Editor:

How much did it cost you to buy your natural gas furnace, water heater, stove, and dryer? Hundreds each, thousands collectively? Now, imagine buying electric versions of all four at once, with no financial help, just because of politics. Could you really afford it? If you’re thinking no, you’re not alone.

Yet that’s precisely what the ill-advised Green New Deal was advocating for.

Forget the jobs it would’ve eliminated, the tax revenue it would’ve displace and the longer travel times it would’ve necessitate. The Green New Deal, which would’ve require upgrading just about every existing building in the U.S. to “maximum energy efficiency” within 10 years, was going to cost you thousands of dollars.

Collectively, it would’ve cost Americans $244 billion — over $4,000 per family — just to replace the four common appliances mentioned above. With most American households having less than $1,000 in savings, how could we’ve possibly afforded this?

In Ohio, cleaner natural gas has put more than $15 billion back into the pockets of families in the past 10 years as a result of savings from the energy being produced here. All these savings, just like our working appliances, would’ve been thrown away in the name of politics.

Ohio, and America, no doubt needs a better energy policy. The Green New Deal isn’t it.

— Chris Ventura

Ohio Director for Consumer Energy Alliance