Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

SUSPICIOUS: Police responded to a call referencing a possible burglary in progress at approximately 6:30 a.m. on March 29 on the 1500 block of Washington Avenue. Upon arrival, it was determined the reporting party had barricaded him or herself in the basement and was possibly under the influence. The reporting party was found to be fine.

THEFT: Buckle at the Miami Valley Centre Mall reported a male subject had stolen items from the business at approximately 11 a.m. on March 29.

An iphone was reported stolen at approximately 8:15 p.m. on March 29 at the Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue.

A wallet was reported stolen in an unnamed store in the Miami Valley Centre Mall sometime between 3:15-3:30 p.m. on March 29.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A caller reported damage to his yard caused by commercial trucks doing work in the area at 1:30 a.m. on March 29 on the 900 block of Gordon Street. The caller did not see what truck caused the damage and requested a report.

TRESPASSING: A complainant advised her neighbors keep knocking on her door a 1 a.m. on March 30 on the 300 block of West Grant Street. Officers warned the suspects for trespassing.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A male subject reported receiving threats over Facebook at 10 a.m. on March 30 on Second Street.

UNRULY JUVENILE: Police responded to a call referencing a juvenile male being struck in the face by another juvenile male at approximately 2:50 p.m. on March 30 on the 400 block of North Main Street. Both juveniles were located, and the suspect juvenile was warned for unruly juvenile.

WARRANT: Dispatch advised a female subject with a warrant was at a residence at 6:25 p.m. on March 30 on the 400 block of Second Street. Units responded and located the female and confirmed the warrant. She was transported to the jail without incident. Heather R. Greene, 35, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a report of a hit skip accident at 12:30 a.m. on March 31 on the 700 block of Sunset Drive. A driver was arrested and charged with OVI. Nathaniel J. Vacca, 25, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence.

ACCIDENT: Police responded to a call referencing a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at 11:30 a.m. on March 31 in the area of Broadway and Park Avenue. The owner of the vehicle that was struck did not want anything done. A crash waiver was signed by both parties.