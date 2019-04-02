Early voting begins next week

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections reminds voters that the deadline for voter registration, as well as the beginning of absentee voting, is next week.

The deadline to register to vote or change your name or address is Monday, April 8. The Board of Elections office will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on this date to accept registration forms.

Voters can also register online or use the online change of address service available at www.myohiovote.com.

Early voting at the board office and absentee voting begin on Tuesday, April 9.

The board will begin mailing ballots on April 9 to voters that have submitted an absentee ballot application. Voters must submit an absentee ballot application in order to receive a ballot by mail. Forms are available on the board website or by calling the office at (937) 440-3900.

For a complete listing of voting days and hours, visit miami.ohioboe.com. Follow all the latest Board of Elections news on Facebook and Twitter.