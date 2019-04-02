Two face weapons charges

MIAMI COUNTY — Two out-of-state men were charged with improper handling of firearms over the weekend following an Ohio State Highway Patrol traffic stop.

Dyandre C. Davis, 35, of Cordova, Tennessee, and Chaz S. Dixon, 36, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, were charged with fourth-degree felony improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Davis and Dixon were arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday. They also posted surety bond on Monday and were released from the Miami County Jail.

Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped the vehicle they were in for having no visible registration on March 29, on Interstate 75 southbound near milepost 75, according to Miami County Municipal Court records. Following the stop, a trooper could see a temporary registration inside the rear window. Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle after reportedly detecting the odor of marijuana.

Davis and Dixon are accused of having loaded handguns inside the motor vehicle, according to court records. Davis reportedly had a loaded Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun with one loaded magazine and one round in the chamber that was located in a holster beneath the driver’s seat. Dixon reportedly had a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun with one loaded magazine and one round in the chamber that was located in the center console.

Dixon was also cited for driving without a license, and Davis was cited for wrongful entrustment for allowing Dixon to drive. A trooper noted that Davis, who had a Tennessee gun permit revoked, was “forthcoming and honest about having a gun in the vehicle,” while Dixon “refused to provide (a) statement and had attempted to conceal the fact that he had a weapon in the vehicle, denying any knowledge of a gun until he was pressed to answer the question.”

Neither Davis nor Dixon had concealed-carry permits.

Another passenger was not charged, but was given a warning for marijuana debris and an open container in the rear passenger area of the vehicle.

The handguns were collected from the scene.

Preliminary hearings for Davis and Dixon are scheduled for April 9.

