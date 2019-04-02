Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information if provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

SEX OFFENSE: On March 27, a subject reported being sexually assaulted by a known subject over a week ago at the Bent Tree Apartments on Garbry Road.

A juvenile reported being a victim of a sexual assault at approximately 6 p.m. on March 28. The investigation is pending. The location was redacted.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of a political sign that was kicked and damaged by a male juvenile at approximately 12:15 p.m. on March 27 on the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. Police were unable to identify the suspect from the video. The juvenile appeared to be a skinny white male in his early teens.

There was a report of juveniles jumping on a picnic table and causing damage to it at approximately 2:15 p.m. on March 27 at Mote Park. An officer spoke with three juveniles who were still present, and they denied jumping on the table.

There was a report of a vehicle scratched from a thrown object in an alleged road rage type incident at 3 p.m. on March 27 at Speedway on Covington Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.

A victim reported an unknown juvenile intentionally broke her glass window at approximately 9:40 p.m. on March 27 on the 400 block of South Wayne Street.

A victim reported his tire had been slashed sometime between 7:30-10:30 p.m. on March 27 on the 500 block of Young Street.

There was a report of juveniles damaging a handrail at 5:35 p.m. on March 28 at the Piqua Public Library.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident at 2:30 p.m. on March 27 in the area of Covington Avenue and Upway Drive. The at-fault driver was cited for failure to maintain assured cleared distance ahead.

Two drivers sideswiped each other’s vehicles, causing minor damage to the driver’s side mirrors, at 3 p.m. on March 27 on the 400 block of First Street. A traffic crash waiver was signed by both drivers.

There was a report of a hit skip traffic accident at 6:55 a.m. on March 28 near the Marathon gas station on the 200 block of West Water Street. The suspect vehicle was located, and the driver stated he was unaware he hit the complainant’s vehicle. Damage was minor, and it was determined that the suspect driver was unaware he hit the vehicle. Information was exchanged.

BURGLARY: Sunoco was broken into sometime between 3-3:15 a.m. on March 28 on the 8800 block of North County Road 25-A. Cigarettes were taken. This case is pending.

SUSPICIOUS: A complainant reported counterfeit money was lying on her front porch at 6 a.m. on March 28 on the 500 block of Kitt Street. Items were placed into the property room as found property.

Officers responded on the report of shots fired at 8 p.m. on March 28 on the 400 block of Adams Street. Officers did not observe anything to indicate any shots were fired while in the area.

ANIMAL PROBLEM: A complainant advised that a coyote was following her and her dogs while walking on the bike path near Kroger on Covington Avenue at 9:25 a.m. on March 28. The coyote was located, but took off into the woods when confronted. The complainant advised that the coyote was not aggressive toward her or her dogs.

PUBLIC INDECENCY: A caller reported a male exposing his genitals to two females at approximately 3:45 p.m. on March 28 on the 700 block of South Main Street.

CHILD ENDANGERING: There was a complaint of a child walking into a residence with no adult supervision at approximately 7:30 p.m. on March 28. The child’s mother was located, and she was warned for child endangering. The location was redacted.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: One subject was highly intoxicated and warned several times to go back inside his apartment at approximately 8:30 p.m. on March 28 at the Colonial Terrace Apartments on Covington Avenue. The male refused to do so and was arrested. Bradly M. Davidson, 21, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

ASSAULT: There was a report of a disturbance a 1:50 a.m. on March 29 on the 500 block of Boone Street. Once on scene, a female subject was located with an active warrant and placed in custody. During the incident, a male subject was also arrested for assault. Both subjects were incarcerated. Chip A. Mills, 26, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault. Rheanna M. McCarel, 24, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor violating a protection order.