Piqua Mayor to speak at YWCA

PIQUA — The YWCA Piqua’s annual meeting on April 10 will kick off the 100th-year celebration for the YWCA. Kazy Hinds, Mayor of Piqua, will focus on “Women Empowering Women” for the program, which begins at 11 a.m.

“We are so excited to celebrate 100 years of the YWCA and, what better way to kick off the centennial celebration than at our annual meeting,” said Leesa Baker, YWCA executive director. “Mayor Hinds will share some of the history of the women that came before us in 1919 to set ground for our organization today. We are proud to be part of the community and continue this legacy.”

Following the noon luncheon, new board members will be introduced and thanks will be given to those retiring from the board. Special recognition will also be given to the Top 10 Adult Volunteers along with the Top Youth Volunteer.

Reservations for the program, which is free and open to the public, should be made by Monday, April 8. Reservations for the luncheon, which costs $7 per person, should also be made by April 8. To make reservations, call the YWCA at (937) 773-6626.

A UVMC nurse will be available from 10:15-11 a.m. for free blood pressure and glucose screenings. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

