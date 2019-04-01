Restaurant inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

March 19

Batdorfs Red Barn Catering, 9291 N. State Route 48, Covington — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Cold Stone Creamery, 1187 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Cassano’s, 975 W. Main St., Tipp City — Repeat: Observed uncovered employee beverage stored on prep table in kitchen. Ensure employees eat and drink in designated areas only and store their food and beverage in a manner that cannot contaminate clean equipment, utensils, or food. Critical, repeat: Observed sliced tomato holding in the prep top cooler at 46F; corrected. Observed cutting boards throughout facility that need to be resurfaced or replaced. Observed the door gasket on the walk in cooler and freezer are split and need replaced. Observed the following non-food contact surfaces need to be cleaned: ceiling surrounding vents has a large accumulation of dust and dirt, the floors and walls under/behind most of the fixed equipment and shelving needs to be cleaned, also the shelving above the cut table and above the prep tables needs to be cleaned of large dust accumulation. Observed a damaged ceiling tile in the kitchen above the prep table. Repair or replace. Also, observed a hole in the walk in cooler wall.

Staunton Country Store, 17 S. State Route 202, Troy — Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with level two certification in food protection. Observed missing floor tiles in the kitchen area.

Marion’s Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — Critical: Observed salad dressings in the walk in cooler, bought in bulk and individually portioned that were not date marked; corrected. Critical: Observed pizza paddles made of wood that are cracked and chipped and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Person in charge discarded cracked wooden pizza paddles and ordered new. Observed water damaged ceiling tile in the back storage room. The source of this leak needs to be identified and the water damaged ceiling tiles need to be replaced.

March 20

Dollar General, 950 E. Broadway, Covington — Critical: Unsafe, adulterated or not honestly presented food not discarded or properly reconditioned. Observed one can of Gerber Lil Crunchies that had expired on Jan. 25, 2019, and were still on the shelf for sale; discarded. Observed water damaged ceiling tiles in the baby food aisle, above the feminine hygiene products in the same aisle as the baby food, in the men’s restroom, in the hallway between the restrooms, and above the aisle where the 2 liters are located. The leaks causing these water damaged ceiling tiles needs to be located, repaired, and the ceiling tiles need to be replaced so that new leaks are not mistaken for old leaks.

Meijer, 1990 W. Main St., Troy — Observed the plumbing in the office/kitchen area was wrapped with pipe wrap that is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. The fiberglass insulation is exposed and flaking off. These pipes need to be re-wrapped and made smooth and easily cleanable. Observed food debris from a splatter/something that exploded in the walk in cooler. The splatter was on the walls and ceiling and had grown mold. Also, on the floor under the three-compartment sink and under the shelving by the sink, a large accumulation of dust/dirt/debris was observed.

Dollar General, 305 S. Main St., Pleasant Hill — No written procedures for vomiting or diarrheal events. Observed no written procedure for cleaning of bodily fluids. Critical, repeat: Unsafe, adulterated or not honestly presented food not discarded or properly reconditioned. Observed two expired cans of Gerber Lil Crunchies that were dated Feb. 22, 2019, and Jan. 9, 2019, that were still on the shelf for sale; discarded. Observed a gap in the double steel doors at the bottom in the back storage room leading to the outside, also behind the electrical panel in the far corner of the back storage room, there were two holes observed where the wiring and tubing from the electrical panel exit the building. These holes need to be sealed to prevent pest entry. No light should be seen.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

March 19

Dollar Tree, 1264 E. Ash St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Murphy USA, 1302 E. Ash St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

March 25

North Shell Inc., 600 N. Main St., Piqua — The walk-in interior needs to be cleaned.

March 26

Sunset Drive Thru, 122 N. Sunset Drive, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

JoAnn, 1256 E. Ash St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.