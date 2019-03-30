Business briefs

Millhouse joins ag society

TROY — Julie Millhouse has joined the Miami County Agricultural Society as the secretary.

Millhouse, a lifetime Miami County resident, is the daughter of Pat and Don Hiegel, lifetime farmers in the county.

Millhouse is married to Dan Millhouse, and they have three adult children, a son-in-law and soon-to-be daughter-in-law. The couple also have a granddaughter and are expecting a second this summer.

Millhouse said she is excited to return to her roots.

”After 18 years in education I was ready to get back to my roots in agriculture. It is like coming home. I grew up on these fairgrounds. My brother and I showed cattle all through our 4-H years along with Shop and Crop through FFA and I also showed a horse,” Millhouse said. “My mother was on the fair board for many years and was also the treasurer. She was one of the first two women to be elected to the board. I understand I was born the day after the fair after my mom worked in the Cove Springs Grange kitchen all week. All my birthdays growing up were here. So, it just feels right.”

Millhouse said she already has set goals for her new position, which she started in early March, including great customer service.

“I am excited to be a part of the agricultural society in this capacity. My goals are to be a friendly face and voice while working with our community members. I do not know a stranger!” Millhouse said.

Contact Millhouse at 335-7492.

Soto joins practice

DAYTON — Julio Soto, MD, is joining Upper Valley Family Medicine. Dr. Soto received his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine. Dr. Soto has been serving the northern Dayton community for the last eight years.

Upper Valley Family Medicine has locations in Piqua and Troy and includes Leah Gale, APRN, Irina Gendler, MD, Roger Goodenough, MD, Michele Josefovsky, APRN, Kathryn Lorenz, MD, J. Christopher Peters, MD, Leelmohan Ravikumar, MD, Jon Silk, MD and C. Joey Uhl, APRN. Dr. Soto will see patients at their Troy location, which is located at 31 Stanfield Road, Suite 306 in Troy. The practice is accepting new patients and can be reached by calling (937) 440-7655.

Hobart adds new welding course

TROY — Hobart Institute of Welding Technology is proud to announce the addition of Gas Tungsten Arc Welding Aerospace (GTA110) course to its current offerings. This course was designed by a group of individuals with over 30 years of combined aerospace welding experience and in response to the recommendation of the Institute’s Program Advisory Committee.

Students enrolled in this 70-hour course will develop the skills necessary for entrance into the high demand aerospace industry. During the course students will work with typical materials, weld joint configurations and tools involved in production and testing within aerospace manufacturing and repair. Course guidelines will be taught and welds inspected in accordance with American Welding Society D17.1 Aerospace Welding Code.

For information about enrolling, contact (937) 332-9500 or visit www.welding.org.

Skilled trade campaign launched

DAYTON— The Associated Builders and Contractors, Ohio Valley chapter (OVABC) and the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association (DRMA) have partnered to create the Your Future Career skilled trades career awareness campaign. The focal point of this campaign will be the yourfuturecareer.org website which is now live.

The organizations represent over 500 employers in this region that are all concerned about the skilled trades worker shortage. The goal of the Your Future Career campaign is to make people more aware of careers in skilled trades in both industries and to steer those interested directly into rewarding jobs and training programs with OVABC and DRMA member companies.

The Your Future Career campaign will also include print materials, school and community outreach, events, TV and radio spots, wrapped vehicles, social media, and a full partnership with the Dayton Dragons where they will sponsor the upcoming season’s new fireworks nights, stadium safety videos, a career fair at the stadium and other in game promotions.