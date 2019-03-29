Davidson receives ‘True Blue’ award

WASHINGTON, D.C — The Family Research Council has awarded Congressman Warren Davidson (OH-08) the True Blue award for his consistent support of issues concerning faith, family, and freedom in the 115th Congress. True Blue award winners scored a perfect 100 percent for votes cast last year, according to the 2018 scorecard.

“I am proud to vote and support policies that preserve the traditional family values our nation was founded on. Few things are more important than protecting unborn babies from abortion and protecting families from a manipulative federal government,” Davidson said. “I am glad to have partners like the Family Research Council in such endeavors.”

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins thanked Davidson for his support.

“We thank Rep. Davidson for voting to defend and advance faith, family, and freedom. As a ‘True Blue member’ he voted 100 percent on FRC Action’s Scorecard including to protect babies who are born alive after a failed abortion, help hard-working families set aside funds for an unborn child’s future education, and defund the individual mandate in D.C. Rep. Davidson deserves praise for his unwavering commitment to stand for life, family, marriage, and religious liberty,” Perkins said. “Ohioans should be encouraged to know that they have a member of Congress such as Rep. Davidson who has come alongside other members and our president to begin the work of rebuilding our nation, and protecting the very values that made America great.”