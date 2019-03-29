Troy man sentenced for drug possession

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man received probation after he was found with suspected fentanyl earlier this month.

Alexandar P. Blair, 28, received two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for fifth-degree felony possession of drugs this week in Miami County Municipal Court. He was found guilty and sentenced after a preliminary hearing was previously scheduled for this case in municipal court.

Blair was originally charged following an investigation into a separate reported incident that began in Butler Township in Montgomery County on March 19. That investigation from Butler Township did not result in any charges, but a consensual search of his vehicle was made on the 700 block of Crawford Street in Troy. During a search, a packet of drugs, which Blair allegedly admitted was fentanyl, was found, according to previous reports from the Troy Police Department.

A Miami County man was sentenced to jail time for possession of drugs this week after admitting to using suspected fentanyl in November and being found in possession of a stolen plate in February.

Brandon S. Turner, 33, with previous addresses in Piqua and Troy, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, and for first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property, amended down from fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

Following a traffic stop on Nov. 3, on the Interstate 75 overpass on West Main Street in Troy, Turner admitted to Troy police to using suspected fentanyl an hour prior to the traffic stop. Turner was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped for having no working taillights.

Following a pedestrian stop on Feb. 3, at the back of the Stouder Center in Troy on Wayne Street, Turner was picked up on outstanding warrants when he was found in possession of a stole license plate he was attempting to conceal in the front of his pants. The license was stolen from a truck on the 1000 block of Laurel Tree Court in Troy.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Ian W. Anderson, 21, of Piqua, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor falsification.

• Breyana M. Atkinson, 27, of Fletcher, received a $25 fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

• Jason T. Bailey, 32, of Tipp City, received a $150 fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Aaron J. Baker, 29, of Loveland, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony complicity.

• Logan M. Bell, 35, of Troy, received a $25 fine, one day in jail, and 29 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass. Bell also received a $25 fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted telecommunications harassment.

• Jason I. Benge, 27, of Kettering, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

• Rana L. Brock, 41, of Piqua, received 30 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Linda S. Brooks, 58, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• John M. Edwards, 29, of Dayton, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Lynn R. Ertel, 28, of Piqua, received a $100 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Britney R. Fitch, 24, of Troy, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated trespassing, amended down from fifth-degree felony breaking and entering, and first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Lance Mitchell Hale Hartman, 25, of Delphos, received a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Susan M. Hensley, 28, of Piqua, received a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Huston W. Hewitt, 37, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 90 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Cesar A. Hicks Sr., 36, of Dayton, received a $25 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Kent S. Hughes, 34, of Piqua, received 30 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Alice C. Johnson, 24, of Troy, received two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Ethan J. Johnson, 19, of Piqua, received 17 days of jail time and a $25 fine for second-degree misdemeanor attempted possession of drugs, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

• Timothy P. King, 36, of Pleasant Hill, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor child endangering. An additional charge of first-degree misdemeanor interfere with custody was dismissed.

• Joshua D. Kisor, 25, of Troy, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Jonathon S.A. Lipscomb, 24, of Troy, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from fifth-degree felony telecommunications harassment.

• Catherine A. Meiring, 37, of Sidney, received two years of probation, a $100 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Jesse E. Mercado, 31, of Troy, received 20 days in jail and $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Alicia J. Miller, 36, of Troy, received one year of probation, a $100 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor attempted theft, amended down from fourth-degree felony theft.

• Darrell E. Oliver, 58, of Dayton, received two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 30 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Ross T. Ormberg, 37, of Piqua, received a $50 fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor falsification.

• Michael A. Phillips, 35, of Piqua, received 90 days in jail for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Shelly M. Prejean, 34, of Piqua, received 23 days in jail and a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor misuse of a credit card.

• Martin B. Quillen, 57, of Troy, received $25 fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment. An additional charge of first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing was dismissed.

• Tabbatha A. Snyder, 36, address unknown, received a $25 fine and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Amanda N. Staudt, 29, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted child endangering, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor child endangering. She was originally charged in connection with an unknown 2-year-old being found on the reporting party’s porch on Feb. 25

• Zane M. Weaver, 32, of Tipp City, received two years of probation and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted theft, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft, and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Rickey S. Williams, 28, of Casstown, received 24 days in jail and a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle.

