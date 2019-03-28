Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

FELONIOUS ASSAULT: A victim was assaulted by a male subject at a residence at 8:40 a.m. on March 25 at the Piqua Village Apartments on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue. The suspect left the scene, and the victim was transported to the hospital. The victim sustained injuries from being hit in the head by the glass mug. Dustin A. Seiber, 22, at-large, was charged with second-degree felonious assault in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: A male subject with an active warrant was located walking in the area of Staunton and East Main streets at 1:45 p.m. on March 25. He was arrested on the warrant. Tyler M. Stmyers, 25, of Piqua, was picked up on third-degree felony burglary, fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing, and first-degree misdemeanor victim/witness intimidation.

THEFT: An officer responded to a call referencing a iPad stolen from a vehicle sometime between March 19-25 on the 500 block of Second Street. No suspect information was available.

An officer responded to a call referencing a theft in progress at approximately 10 a.m. on March 26 at Ulbrich’s Market on Wayne Street. The caller reported a male and female leaving the store without paying for an item. The female subject was located and admitted to the theft. She was charged. The female and male were both trespassed from the business. Joann M. Toledo, 25, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft.

A female subject reported her neighbors took items from her and would not return them at 11:30 p.m. on March 25 at the Colonial Terrace Apartments on the 1900 block of Covington Avenue. Upon officer arrival, the items were lying in front of the complainant’s door.

Walmart reported a male subject had walked out with merchandise without paying at approximately 2:40 p.m. on March 26. The male subject was not located.

The Marathon gas station on Water Street reported a male subject pumped gas and left without paying at approximately 6:30 p.m. It was found the male subject had swiped his card at the pump, but it did not accept it. He returned to the business and paid for his fuel.

CITIZEN ASSIST: The caller just wanted it documented that his neighbors are driving through his yard at 5:40 p.m. on March 25 on New Street. The caller already spoke with the neighbors about the problem and thinks it will stop, but the caller just wanted it documented in case they do not. No damage was reported.

UNRULY JUVENILE: A complainant advised of two juveniles going into an abandoned/condemned business at 5:45 p.m. on March 25 on the 400 block of South Main Street. An officer located the juveniles, and the parents were notified. No charges filed due to children’s ages.

SUSPICIOUS: A subject reported on March 25 that her car was possibly egged over the weekend on the 500 block of Park Avenue.

There was a report of a suspicious male subject running out of the store and getting into a vehicle going southbound on Interstate-75. An officer spoke to Walmart employees who advised that they had been standing at the exit for the past 15 minutes and did not see anyone steal any items from the store.

ASSIST SQUAD: A male subject advised that he tried edible marijuana and was hallucinating at approximately 9:30 p.m. on March 25 on the 900 block of Caldwell Street. A squad responded and transported the male to UVMC.

AGENCY ASSIST: A Piqua city school bus ran out of gas in the roadway and requested an officer stand by at 7:50 a.m. on March 26 in the area of North Main Street and East North Street. The driver obtained more gas from another employee, and nothing further was requested. No children were on the bus at the time.

Officers responded to a call referencing a vehicle on fire at 9:25 a.m. on March 26 near mile marker 83 on I-75. The vehicle was found to be smoking, and the fire department was able to contain the fire without incident. No vehicle occupant could be located, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol took over the investigation.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A subject reported his vehicle tire had been damaged sometime between March 23-26 on the 400 block of Young Street.

TRESPASSING: An elderly male subject was inside the business Sally Beauty Supply on Ash Street making inappropriate comments to the employees at 4:25 p.m. on March 26. The manager of the business wanted the male trespassed. Contact was made with the male, and he was trespassed from the business.

A caller reported a male subject trying to get into her home at approximately 9:15 p.m. on March 26 on the 200 block of Weber Street. Male located with active warrant. Male was arrested and incarcerated. Damian S. Elliston, 24, of Gordon, was picked up for fifth-degree felony possession of methamphetamine, first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument, and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.