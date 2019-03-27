Posted on by

Semi crash investigated on I-75

,

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today First Responders work at the scene of a semi crash on southbound I-75 at the 82 mile marker on Wednesday afternoon. It is believed that the truck driver suffered a medical condition before crashing off the right side of the road. He was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by Piqua Fire Department medics.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today First Responders work at the scene of a semi crash on southbound I-75 at the 82 mile marker on Wednesday afternoon. It is believed that the truck driver suffered a medical condition before crashing off the right side of the road. He was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by Piqua Fire Department medics.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

First Responders work at the scene of a semi crash on southbound I-75 at the 82 mile marker on Wednesday afternoon. It is believed that the truck driver suffered a medical condition before crashing off the right side of the road. He was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by Piqua Fire Department medics.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today First Responders work at the scene of a semi crash on southbound I-75 at the 82 mile marker on Wednesday afternoon. It is believed that the truck driver suffered a medical condition before crashing off the right side of the road. He was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by Piqua Fire Department medics.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/03/web1_032719mju_crash_i75.jpgMike Ullery | Miami Valley Today First Responders work at the scene of a semi crash on southbound I-75 at the 82 mile marker on Wednesday afternoon. It is believed that the truck driver suffered a medical condition before crashing off the right side of the road. He was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by Piqua Fire Department medics.