Semi crash investigated on I-75

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
First Responders work at the scene of a semi crash on southbound I-75 at the 82 mile marker on Wednesday afternoon. It is believed that the truck driver suffered a medical condition before crashing off the right side of the road. He was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by Piqua Fire Department medics.
