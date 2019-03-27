Veterans museum to offer quarter auction

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will be hosting the “Quarters for Our Quarters” auction on Saturday April 27 at the museum on the second floor of the Troy Masonic Temple Lodge, 107 W. Main St., Troy.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.

The organization is an approved 501(c)(3) entity, and all donations are tax deductible. The monies raised will be used specifically for the museum to cover the rental costs and operations for the museum facility.

Admission of $3 will include the purchase a numbered paddle, and each additional paddle is $1. The event also will include a 50/50 and a free paddle raffle.

Museum volunteers will provide sloppy joes and coney for coney dogs. There will also be drinks available.

The museum will also be open from 6-7 p.m. that evening with free admission.

The community can support this event with donations of new items that can be brought to the museum during museum open hours starting on April 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays. All donations are welcomed. All businesses and individuals making a new item donation will be recognized regardless of the size of the donation.

Mark your calendars for Saturday April 27th and attend this fun event in support of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W Main St, Troy, OH 45373.

An elevator is available at the location.

For more information call (937)332-8852, email Karen Purke at karenpurke@gmail.com or karenpurke@woh.rr.com or find them on Facebook.