The stars to shine again in Piqua

PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council’s Annual fundraiser, Dancing with the Piqua Stars, has gotten off to a great start, with five local pairs set to dance for this year’s mirror ball trophy on April 13. Joe Shaffer and Erica Ernst, Emily Shawler and Ian Shawler, Lytha Miller and Mike Myer, Bill Weaver and Tasha Weaver, and Josh Kauffman and Whitney Monbeck will all be raising money for the Piqua Arts Council to support their programming.

Joe Shaffer is a mortgage loan originator for Mutual Federal Savings Bank. Joe is married to Heather and has a son and a dog. He graduated high school in Lakenheath, England, and enjoys spending time with his son at his many activities.

Shaffer’s partner, Erica Ernst, is the assistant to the executive director of the Piqua Community Foundation. She has a grown daughter and a 10-year-old son along with two dogs. A graduate of Houston High School, Edison State Community College and the University of Cincinnati, she is currently in her third year of bible college. Ernst enjoys mission trips, outdoor activities, reading and spending time with her kids. She and Shaffer are working with Rick and Judy Bowerman of RJ Ballroom on a foxtrot/quick step routine.

Ian and Emily Shawler are a husband and wife team. Ian is a graduate of Piqua High School and works for Kroger in Piqua. Emily is the branch manager for US Bank in Piqua. Together, they have two children and a dog named Urban. Ian enjoys cheering on the Buckeyes and supporting his children at their various events when he isn’t working. Emily is a graduate of Piqua High School and has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Ohio University. She is active in the community helping with many events including the Piqua Community Foundation’s Cakes for a Cause. When she isn’t at work or supporting the community, she finds herself at her children’s activities, football, basketball, baseball, cheerleading, tumbling and more. Ian and Emily are working with Andrew Lemmon a dance instructor at the Outback Studio in Tipp City on a tango.

Mike Myer and Lytha Miller are another husband and wife team. They have been married for 15 years. Mike has a son who lives in Texas and is retired from Evenflo. He was born and raised in Troy and is a graduate of Bowling Green State University with a degree in Business/Finance. Lytha has two grown children and two grandchildren. She has a degree from The Ohio State University and is a dentist at Sunset Dental. Both enjoy country line and partner dancing and are Corvette enthusiasts. They are working with Jim Gover Jr. and Ella Gover on a line and partner country dance.

Another husband-wife team, Bill and Tasha Weaver, are working with Liz Maxson on a jazz/hip-hop routine. Bill is a graduate of Tipp City High School and Wright State University with a degree in Public Administration. Tasha is a graduate of Mississinawa Valley High School. Bill is a lieutenant with the Piqua Police Department and Tasha is a director for 31 Gifts. Together, they have six children and a golden retriever. Bill is a fan of playing poker and traveling especially to Barbados and the Grand Caymans. Tasha enjoys traveling and reading in her free time.

Josh Kauffman and Whitney Monbeck are representing Piqua City Schools. Kauffman is the principal at Piqua Central Intermediate School. He has been married to his wife Bethany for seven years and they have three children. Kauffman is a graduate of Graham High School, has an undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University, studied at Urbana University and obtained a master’s in Educational Leadership from the University of Dayton. When he isn’t working or spending time with his children, Kauffman enjoys being outdoors, playing sports, landscaping and listening to music or watching movies.

His partner is Whitney Monbeck the Speech and Language Pathologist at Piqua Central Intermediate School. Whitney is a graduate of Piqua High School, has a degree from The Ohio State University in Speech and Hearing Science and a master’s degree from Appalachian State University in Communication Science and Disorders. She recently got engaged and when she isn’t working or supporting Piqua Arts Council, she enjoys wedding planning, crafting, hiking, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She and Kauffman will be working with Liz Maxson on a theatrical jazz routine.

There will be two Dancing with the Piqua Stars shows again this year, a dessert matinee (doors open for the matinee at 12:15 p.m., the program will begin at 1 p.m.) and a dinner performance with doors opening at 6 p.m., dinner at 7, and the program starting at 9.

Tickets for are on sale at Readmore’s Hallmark; prices are $10 for the matinee and $30 for the dinner show. Both performances will be held at Romer’s Piqua, 201 RM Davis Parkway.