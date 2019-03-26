Three teens injured in crash

FORT LORAMIE — Three local teenagers were injured when the vehicle they were in crashed into two trees Sunday afternoon at 5:33 p.m.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Logan Andrew Cooper, 17, of Fort Loramie, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu northbound in the 6000 block of Wright Putoff Road when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway. Cooper over corrected the vehicle and lost control of it. The vehicle rolled over and struck a tree on the left side of the road. Upon impact, the vehicle split in half and continued northbound where it struck another tree on the left side of the road.

Cooper and a passenger in the vehicle, Jordan Louis Drees, 17, of Sidney, were both ejected from the vehicle. Neither were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Drees was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. Cooper was transported to Wilson Health by Fort Loramie Rescue. Both suffered incapacitating injures.

A third person in the vehicle, Layklyn Aubree Kemp, 17, of Piqua, was transported to Wilson Health by Fort Loramie Rescue. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Drees was in the front passenger’s seat while Kemp was in the back seat behind the driver.

The vehicle, which is owned by David L. Drees, of Sidney, was totaled in the crash. It was towed from the scene by Meyers Towing.

A driver, who was going southbound on Wright Putoff Road, witnessed the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

