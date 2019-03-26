College briefs

Kuether awarded scholarship

WORTHINGTON — The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation (OSCF) has awarded Ben Kuether of Covington a $3,000 undergraduate scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year.

This is the 12th year for the OSCF Scholarship Program, which was created to encourage undergraduate students to pursue degrees in one of the many academic fields that support the future of the soybean industry including agriculture, business, communication, economics, education, science and technology, as well as to support ongoing graduate-level research. Since 2008, the OSCF scholarship program has awarded over $350,000 in scholarship funds to students studying agriculture or a related field at Ohio colleges or universities.

“I want to congratulate our 2019-2020 scholarship recipients,” said Bill Bayliss, OSC board member, soybean farmer from Logan County and scholarship selection committee member. “We had many outstanding applicants that not only made our decision difficult, but also reminded us that the soybean industry has a bright future ahead.”

Kuether is a junior at The Ohio State University studying Sustainable Plant Systems.

Drake member of Ashland tech crew

ASHLAND — Dominique Drake of Troy is a member of tech crew at Ashland University.

Drake is majoring in forensic chemistry. Drake is a 2016 graduate of Troy High School.

The Technical Productions Crew provides technical assistance to student organizations and departments for activities and events on campus. They have assisted the Campus Activities Board in numerous events, including the Acoustic Cafes, Movie Nights, special guest hostings, and Springfest. Membership is by an application and interview process.

Local students named to dean’s list

COLUMBUS — The following students have been named to the autumn semester dean’s list at Columbus State Community College:

Zachary Gordon of Piqua, Sarah Palmer of Piqua, and Joseph Hodge of Tipp City.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.