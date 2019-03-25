UVMC Sports Medicine offers summer programs

TROY — The UVMC Center for Sports Medicine will offer summer sports performance and injury reduction programs for junior high, high school and collegiate level athletes. Programs will begin June 3 with a May 24 registration deadline.

The Edge Camp program, for grades 9-12, collegiate and professional athletes, is based on Premier Performance Edge, which implements current and effective training methods in sports and human performance. It uses an outcome-based training model focusing on an athlete’s functional ability. Along with assessments that will evaluate an athlete’s speed, power, and agility, a functional assessment will identify areas of weakness and provide a baseline of athletic ability.

Edge Camp will be offered at Tippecanoe High School Mondays through Thursdays from 10-11:45 a.m. June 3 through July 18. Cost for the program is $275.

The Edge Camp, Jr. program is designed for athletes who will be entering grades 6-8 next school year. It uses the same techniques and philosophy as the Edge program, but is designed with the musculoskeletal differences of younger athletes in mind.

Edge Camp, Jr. will be offered at Tippecanoe High School Mondays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 through July 18. Cost is $250.

The KneeFit program is a comprehensive training program specifically designed to improve the dynamic stability of the knee by refining movement patterns when pivoting, cutting, and jumping. It is for those entering grades 7-12 and collegiate athletes.

KneeFit will be offered at Troy Junior High School Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. June 3 through July 18. Cost is $225.

Registration by May 24 is required for all programs. To register online, visit UVMC.com/Sports-Medicine/Athletic-Performance-Programs/. To register by phone, call Carefinders at (866) 608-FIND (3463).

For further information, contact the UVMC Center for Sports Medicine at (937) 667-2614 or 440-7152.