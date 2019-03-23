Meet the Candidate set for April 17

TROY — Meet the Candidate night, sponsored by Leadership Troy Alumni, is scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy Junior High School cafeteria.

The forum will feature candidates facing the voters in Troy in the May 7 Primary Election to include:

• Troy City Council — 6th Ward including Brock Heath and Jeff Schilling.

• Troy mayor including Tom Kendall and Robin Oda.

Written questions from the audience will be accepted and presented by the media panel including Matt Bayman of MyMiamiCounty.com, David Fong of Troy Daily News, Terry Lafferty of WPTW Radio, and Bill McIntosh of WTJN Radio.

Tom Dunn, LT ’96, will be the moderator. Jack Hoekstra LT ’08 will be timekeeper. The program will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. and will last 60 minutes. Doors to the Troy Junior High at 556 N. Adams St., Troy, open at 7 p.m.

This is the 29th year that Leadership Troy Alumni has sponsored Meet the Candidate Night that began in 1990. Leadership Troy alumni includes residents of the Troy area who, since 1984, have successfully completed an extensive program designed to increase the quality and quantity of men and women capable of accepting leadership roles in community organizations.

For more information about Leadership Troy, go to http://www.troyohiochamber.com/leadership-troy.