Board ponders future without Cannon

MIAMI COUNTY — Discussions on the future leadership and governing entity continue for the Miami County Children Services Board after former director June Cannon was fired amid allegations of fraud and theft.

According to Board President John Bosse, the Miami County Children Services Board will meet again with Miami County Commissioners next Tuesday to continue to discuss whether the agency will be placed under the governing umbrella of Miami County Job and Family Services. Bosse said the board will meet again in a special session at 9 a.m. April 5, to continue to discuss action and direction the board will take following Cannon’s termination earlier this month.

No charges have been filed by the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office as of press time.

The search warrant, signed by Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall on Feb. 26, 2019, was recently unsealed. The search warrant revealed it was the Children Services Board who requested the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to begin an investigation following their complaint involving suspicious mileage reimbursement checks paid to Cannon last August. Cannon, of Beavercreek, served as the executive director since April 13, 1998.

The search warrant also stated Miami County Common Pleas Court former Judge Christopher Gee granted the sheriff’s office to place a GPS device on Cannon’s personal vehicle on Dec. 18, 2018. The sheriff’s office placed the device on her personal vehicle while parked at the Hobart Government Center on Dec. 20, 2018, due to the lack of documentation regarding her vehicle reimbursement logs.

The warrant stated Cannon’s employee expense report indicated mileage travel using her personal vehicle being used for work related activities. Cannon was provided a vehicle for work purposes. Other discrepancies included were mileage logs, dates and times and Cannon’s recorded door swipes to gain access to the Hobart Government Building.

The sheriff’s office also investigated Cannon’s use of personal credit card and gas reward cards to purchase fuel cards on Walmart.com and other businesses and then sought reimbursement from the county. Cannon said they were for families being served through CSB or for office use. Cannon then used fuel rewards and credit card cash back values for personal use.

For example, the search warrant states Cannon submitted 11 travel entries for January 2019 stating she traveled 635 miles. The county reimburses mileage at 42 cents a mile and she was paid $266.70 for the month. The warrant states eight of the 11 entries appear to be falsified completely or in part. One entry stated Cannon traveled to Dayton and sought reimbursement for 56 miles on Jan. 3. The GPS tracked her leaving her home, going to the Hobart Government Center office and back home later that day and she never traveled to Dayton on that date.