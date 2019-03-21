Miami County joins OhioCheckbook.com

COLUMBUS – Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague announced that Miami County’s online checkbook has been added to OhioCheckbook.com.

Treasurer Sprague recognizes the value in continuing the legacy of the Ohio Checkbook, viewing it as a great resource in the quest for greater transparency in government.

“Ohio taxpayers deserve to know how their hard-earned dollars are being spent in local and state government, and that is exactly what the Ohio Checkbook allows them to see,” said Treasurer Sprague. “We are excited to have Miami County join us as a partner in moving towards a more transparent future.”

Miami County is the 43rd county in Ohio to join OhioCheckbook.com. The county’s online checkbook includes over 38,000 individual transactions that represent more than $452 million in spending from 2017 through 2018.

“Miami County is proud to partner with the State of Ohio and the State Treasurer’s office in joining the Ohio Checkbook website,” said Matthew Gearhardt, Auditor of Miami County. “This electronic government expenditure platform is a great tool to further increase transparency and availability of Miami County’s expenditure of taxpayer dollars on an annual basis.”

Launched in 2014, OhioCheckbook.com became the first resource aiming to make all state spending information available online. For three years running, Ohio has been recognized by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group with the number one government transparency ranking in the country.

Since its launch, OhioCheckbook.com has garnered the interest of those hoping to learn more about how Ohio’s tax dollars are spent. As of March 2019, there have been more than 1,070,000 searches on the site, and the Treasurer’s office continues working with local governments and constituents to leverage the site’s capabilities.

For more information or to view your local government website, visit the Local Government option on OhioCheckbook.com or click on MiamiCounty.OhioCheckbook.com.