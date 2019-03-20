Perrigo building $8M expansion

COVINGTON — An $8 million expansion is currently under way at the PBM Covington, LLC plant, a subsidiary of Perrigo Nutritionals, in Covington.

“It’s currently under construction,” Covington Village Administrator Mike Busse said. With this expansion, Busse said that Perrigo plans on hiring approximately 15 more people.

According to their building permit, Perrigo is constructing an infant formula equipment tower at an estimated cost of $8 million at their location at 400 Hazel St. in Covington. The work will be done by Shambaugh & Son. The expansion is expected to be completed by mid-July.

PBM Covington, LLC has been in Covington since PBM Holdings purchased their Hazel Street site in 2009 from Kerry Foods, Inc. Perrigo acquired PBM Holdings in 2010 for $808 million, according to a 2010 Perrigo press release.

According to Perrigo Nutritionals’ website, “Perrigo Nutritionals is the largest supplier of store brand infant formulas in the world and one of the largest manufacturers of nutrition products for the store brand market in the United States.” They produce infant formulas, pediatric drinks, and toddler foods.

Busse said the expansion is a great thing and that Perrigo is the village’s largest utility customer.

“They’re a great partner,” Busse said.

The infant formula equipment tower will be approximately 70 feet tall, according to Busse. He explained that the height of the tower will allow Perrigo to increase their production capacity and mixing in various ingredients for bulk packaging. According to their building permit, the tower will cover 2,078 square feet.

A media representative for Perrigo did not respond to a request for comment.

Perrigo is headquartered in Ireland and sells its products primarily in North America and Europe, as well as in other markets, including Australia, Israel, and China, and can be found in more than 40,000 retail locations around the world, according to their website. They have other infant formula-manufacturing facilities located in Vermont and an operational headquarters in Allegan, Mich. Their dairy ingredients are sourced from markets in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand.

