Area briefs

BGSU men’s chorus to perform

PIQUA — The Bowling Green State University Men’s Chorus will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St.

A free will offering will be accepted.

Take a trip to Oz

COVINGTON — On Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m., JR Clarke Library will honor and celebrate the timeless classic, “The Wizard of Oz.” This is a very special day for children ages 5 through adults. Kids are encouraged to dress up!

The expert whiz of “The Wizard of Oz,” Logan Harrison, who will talk about his amazing collection of “Oz” favorites, along with many tidbits and unknown pieces of information about the film.

Visitors also will create a “Land of Oz” craft, enjoy Munchkin snacks and watch the original production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Everything will take place in the Community Room. Signing up for the event is preferred by calling 473-2226 or stopping by the sign-up table at the library, located at 102 E. Spring St. in Covington.

YW Wild Walking Women

PIQUA — Get motivated to walk and get healthier with the YW Wild Walking Women beginning Tuesday, March 19. The ladies will meet to walk on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a four-week period from 9-10 a.m. Participants will meet at the Miami Valley Centre Mall and Joan Beck, facilitator, will guide the group each week.

“We have a fun time, have an opportunity to meet new friends and a time to develop our health and well-being,” said Beck. “Motivation and laughter keep us going as we get healthier together.”

For more information on class fees or to register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.

Pre-registration is requested.

Triathlon signups open

TROY — The Miami County YMCA is hosting an Indoor Triathlon on March 30, at the Robinson Branch in Troy. The triathlon will consist of swimming, cycling and walking/running.

The triathlon format will include 15 minutes of swimming, 20 minutes on the bike and 15 minutes on a treadmill, with waves of four participants starting every 30 minutes.

Youths 14 and older are encouraged to participate. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in each division, including: male, female, ages 14-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 plus.

For more information contact Kaci Gessaman, Troy, 440-9622 or k.gessaman@miamicountyymca.net or visit the Miami County YMCA website at www.miamicountyymca.net.

OSU Hydrangea School offered

TROY — Join Ohio State University Extension on April 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for Hydrangea School.

There are five major types of hydrangeas on the market — even a climbing one. Staff will simplify the way you think about hydrangeas and give you a chart to use when choosing the best ones for your specific garden. Winter care of the tender blue and pink types.

Participants will receive a blooming chart to show you how to have hydrangea blooms from May through October to beautify your landscape. The speaker will be Eric Barrett of the OSU Extension.

The event will be held at the Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5760 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy. The cost is $30 per person (includes hydrangea plant). Pre-registration is due by March 29. Late registrations, add $10 and are not guaranteed a plant. Make checks payable to OSU Extension and mail to 201 W. Main St, Troy, OH 45373. Cash, check or credit card accepted in the office. For more details, contact the office at 440-3945 or by email at bennett.709@osu.edu.