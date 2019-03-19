Troy PD makes drug arrest

TROY — A Troy man is in custody on a single drug charge following a series of events that began in Butler Township in Montgomery County.

Alexander Blair, 28, of Troy, faces a single count of drug possession after Troy police detained him about his involvement in a reported armed robbery that occurred earlier near Dayton.

Miami County 911 dispatchers were alerted to a reported armed robbery in Butler Township around 1:30 p.m. The suspect in the alleged incident was identified as Blair.

Troy police were alerted and found Blair as he arrived at his South Crawford Street address. Blair was detained and a consensual search of his vehicle was made as officers in Butler Township looked into the armed robbery report.

Captain Joe Long of the Troy Police Department said that the armed robbery incident was complicated by uncooperative witnesses and that Butler Township Police were not going to pursue charges against Blair at this time.

During a search, a packet of drugs, which Blair allegedly admitted was fentanyl, was found.

Blair was booked into the Miami County Jail on the charge.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today A Troy police officer takes Alexander Blair into custody near his South Crawford Street residence on Tuesday following an alleged incident in Butler Township. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/03/web1_031919mju_tpd_arrest-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today A Troy police officer takes Alexander Blair into custody near his South Crawford Street residence on Tuesday following an alleged incident in Butler Township.