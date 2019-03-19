Mortar man

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
Nick Goodin of Quality Masonry in Marion, Ohio, works on tuck pointing brick at the old Mo’s South Seas Lounge building on South Main Street in Piqua on Tuesday. The renovation of the building is part of the city’s Riverfront landscape project.
