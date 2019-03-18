Area briefs

BGSU men’s chorus to perform

PIQUA — The Bowling Green State University Men’s Chorus will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St.

A free will offering will be accepted.

YW Wild Walking Women

PIQUA — Get motivated to walk and get healthier with the YW Wild Walking Women beginning Tuesday, March 19. The ladies will meet to walk on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a four-week period from 9-10 a.m. Participants will meet at the Miami Valley Centre Mall and Joan Beck, facilitator, will guide the group each week.

“We have a fun time, have an opportunity to meet new friends and a time to develop our health and well-being,” said Beck. “Motivation and laughter keep us going as we get healthier together.”

For more information on class fees or to register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626. Pre-registration is requested.

Bradford library to hold children’s cooking class

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library, located at 138 E. Main St. in Bradford, will be holding the Good Grub Club on March 23 from 10:30-noon.

This free cooking class is open for students 9-13 years old who attend Bradford schools. There is a limit of two students per family please.

Registration is required March 18. There is a limit of 12 participants.

Their first class will focus on breakfast. They will offer other classes throughout the year.

For questions, please call us at 448-2612 or visit their Facebook page.

Stitcher to speak

PLEASANT HILL — Jerry Stichter, local auctioneer, will present “Reviewing Your Stuff,” at the Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4. He will discuss what you should keep and what can be thrown away.

Stichter entered the auction profession in 1974 and obtained his real estate license in 1977. He is a member of the Ohio Auctioneers Association, The National Auctioneers and National Association of Realtor. He was inducted into the Ohio Auctioneers Hall Fame in 2013.

The public is invited to the presentation; the center is handicapped accessible. Follow them on pleasanthillhistorycenter.com and Facebook.