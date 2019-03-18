Commission to vote on plaza leases

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will be voting on a five-year lease with Locktenders, LLC to run a restaurant in the Fort Piqua Plaza at 110 W. High Street during its meeting on Tuesday evening.

Locktenders, LLC is seeking to operate a restaurant in the Fort Piqua Plaza. The Locktenders, LLC ownership team operates Basils on Market restaurants located in Troy, Dayton, and Mason, according to the staff report. The staff report also stated that Locktenders, LLC “has numerous years of experience in the restaurant industry” and that the “ownership team has established a reputation for operating highly successful full-service restaurants that offer chef-inspired food and specialty cocktails in a comfortable setting.”

If approved, Locktenders, LLC will lease approximately 3,578 square feet known as 110 W. High Street for $1,500 a month for five years.

The city has budgeted $50,000 for improving this space to lease it. According to the staff report, “The flooring covering and several pieces of equipment will be replaced, and a new double stack oven will be installed to ready the space for use by the tenant. The tenant will be making additional improvements at their own expense.”

Following that, the commission will also be considering another five-year lease at the Fort Piqua Plaza. They will consider leasing the 1,400 square feet space located at 122 W. High St. in the Fort Piqua Plaza with Stone Ground Deli, LLC for $750 a month to operate a delicatessen in that location. The leadership team of Stone Ground Deli, LLC is also the same leadership team that operates Basils on Market.

The city budgeted $5,000 for improvements to the location. According to the staff report, “The walls need repair and repainting, the space needs a commercial cleaning, and a new sink will need to be installed to ready the space for use by the tenant.” The tenant will also be supplying their own equipment and furnishings.

Next on the agenda, the commission will consider a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into the Capital Improvement Community Park, Recreation/Conservation Project Pass Through Grant Agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) for the Piqua Great Miami Trail Bridge Replacement Project. This will allow the city to receive funding through the Ohio General Assembly under the Parks and Recreation Improvement Fund. The project will replace the existing pedestrian bike way bridge with a new ADA-compliant bike path over the Great Miami River near Goodrich Giles Park.

Also during their meeting, the commission will make two resolutions of appreciation for public service, honoring Vincent P. Ashcraft as a city employee and Mark Spoltman as a former member of the Piqua Planning Commission.

The commission will also make a number of appointments to boards.

There will also be a presentation from the Upper Valley Medical Center from UVMC President Tom Parker and Chairman of the UVMC Board of Directors Steve Staley.

This meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, located at 201 W. Water St.

Locktenders, Stone Ground Deli seek plaza spaces

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com