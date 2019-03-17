Veterans to be honored

TROY — On March 29, National Vietnam War Veterans Day, SpringMeade Health Center and Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will partner to honor veterans with ceremonies introducing the American Pride program. A flag ceremony and honor pinnings will be offered to patients, residents, and staff at SpringMeade Health Center who have served the nation as part of the armed forces. Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County volunteers who are also Veterans will perform pinning ceremonies thanking Veterans for their service as part of the event.

The presentation marks the premier of American Pride activities that will earn SpringMeade Health enter status as a Veteran Centric facility, indicating their commitment to education and engagements geared toward thanking and recognizing veterans. American Pride is a program unique to Ohio’s Hospice affiliates recognizing the unique needs of Veterans who are facing life-limiting illnesses. As a Veteran Centric facility, SpringMeade Health Center has committed to serve every veteran with the American Pride focus of care.

As an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County offers American Pride services that helps assure access to all the benefits to which veterans are entitled, provides spiritual support and addresses individual post-traumatic stress challenges veterans may face. Veterans are honored through pinning ceremonies, special observances and celebrations, opportunities to participate in Honor Flight and other recognition ceremonies. The goal is the celebrate the lives of veterans and honor their contributions.

“SpringMeade Health Center and Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County are working together to honor Veterans from our community and celebrate their contributions,” says Glenn Costie, chief of Veterans Services with Ohio’s Hospice. “Our American Pride program is committed to honoring the service of every Veteran in our community is an important part of our mission and commitment to this community.”

“We are committed to enhancing the lives of our veterans and proud to partner with Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County through the American Pride program,” adds Kristy Earick, SpringMeade Health Center administrator. SpringMeade Health Center offers short-term rehabilitation and recovery care, long-term nursing care, memory care, hospice care, palliative care, and respite care services. “Our team is dedicated to helping our patients and residents achieve their personal best, enhancing their quality of life and well-being.”

Affiliated with Premier Health and managed by AdCare Health Systems, Inc., SpringMeade Health Center is located in Tipp City on the SpringMeade campus that includes SpringMeade Residence, a retirement community with coach homes for independent living and a new residential care facility.