Area briefs

Student exhibit continues

TROY — The annual Young Masters exhibit featuring the artwork of students in grades K-12 will be on display through March 31 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Art teachers from Troy Christian Schools, St. Patrick Elementary School, Overfield School and Troy City Schools annually select work completed by local art students for the exhibit.

Teachers use a variety of mediums in the classroom to teach art history, aesthetics, criticism, and skill. This display of more than 300 pieces illustrates the students’ artistic responses to the instruction they receive in the classroom.

MS walk set for April 7

TROY — The 23rd annual WalkMS: Miami County will being at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7 at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. along with team pictures. Walkers turning in $100 prior to or day of the event will receive a short sleeve T-shirt. Opening ceremonies begin at 1:45 p.m. with the walk following. The 3-mile walk is followed by light refreshments and a raffle drawing for prizes. Raffle tickets are available from committee members and at the stadium prior to the start of the walk. Tickets sell for $1 each or six for $5. Prizes are available for immediate pick up that day after walking. Winners need not be present to win.

With the help of funds raised at such walks, the significant progress is being made in the identification, treatment and eventual elimination of this disease.

For more information, call Charline Werts at (937) 654-3030 or Connie Veach at (937) 524-3181.

Video to honor veterans

WEST MILTON — A special Veterans Day program honoring all Union Township veterans and their families will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Hoffman United Methodist Church. The program will take place at 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

A video will be created to go along with stories submitted about each veteran featured. Organizers are asking anyone wanting to include family members to send pictures and stories, branch of service, and years served as quickly as possible. Information is sought now as it will take a while to coordinate all the information. Send your information to Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton, OH 45383, Attention Nancy Studebaker. Pictures will be returned.