Miami County Real Estate Transfers

TROY

Kassondra Krummrey to Megan Klosterman, Jordan Rethman, one lot, $119,500.

Gregory Simmons, Patricia Simmons to Augusto Machado, one lot, $231,000.

John Schmidt, Lora Schmidt to Christina Brown, Kaylah Brown, one lot, $78,300.

Dale Alt, Pooja Kardam to Dale Alt, Pooja Kardam, one lot, $0.

Bethany Burton, Andrew Luciano, Bethany Luciano to Brice Powell, one lot, $91,000.

Brandy Pierce, Joshua Pierce to Christopher Nelson, one lot, $130,000.

Ann Hufford, Robert Hufford to Jill Rudy, one lot, $106,500.

Ronald Getter to Aimee Bates, Andrew Bates, one lot, $295,000.

Ariel Doty, Justin Doty to Pepper Pegg, one lot, $143,000.

Lynn Alexander, Robert Alexander, Lynn Maroletti to Dale Long, one lot, $71,000.

NVR Inc. to Hillary Byrer, Jacob Byrer, one lot, $341,200.

David Downey, Traci Downey to Traci Jenkins aka Traci Downey, one lot $100,700.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Robert Schubert, Summer Schubert, one lot, $585,000.

Susan Spitler to Joshua Brown, one lot, $155,000.

Catherine Vasil, Craig Vasil to Weitzel Investments LLC, one lot, $105,000.

Jay Cullis, Katy Cullis to Dana Flora, trustee, Michael Flora, trustee to M & D Flora 2014 Revocable Trust, one part lot, $87,500.

David Grosse, Gretchen Grosse, attorney in fact to Kaitlyn Eaton, Preston Eaton, one lot, $205,000.

Mynra Kay Yoder to 404 West Main Street LLC, a part lot, $145,000.

PIQUA

Tamara Wright Riffell to Tamara Wright Riffell, Tony Riffell, one lot, one part lot, $0.

Connie Martin to Brake Painting and Restoration, one lot, $31,000.

Tammy Webster to Grace Martin, one lot, $66,000.

Erin Monnier, Joseph Monnier, Ronald Monnier, Ryan Monnier to Richard Hodges, Susan Hodges, one lot, $106,000.

Estate of Norman Grisez to Sherry Evans, Paul Grisez, one lot, $0.

Brenda Williams to ML Moore Investments, one lot, $48,900.

Barbara Lemmer to Andrea Angle, Shane Angle, one lot, $127,000.

Joseph Williamson to Natasha Maxwell Roth, Wendy Roth, a part lot, $149,900.

Clifford Pohlamus, Delena Polhamus to Christy Beireis, a part lot, $0.

Lisa Mumaw, Kevin Queen, Lisa Queen to Nicholas Pappas, Savannah Ryder, two lots, $94,000.

Katie Swank, Kyle Swank to Benjamin Larger, one lot, $123,000.

Estate of Wandalene Shawler to Patricia Carboni, Kathleen Hanson, Francine Low, James Schneider, Richard Shawler, one lot, $0.

BRADFORD

Jason Ventura, Kelli Ventura to James Richard II, Leslie Richard, one lot, $140,000.

PLEASANT HILL

Samuel Roth to Jennifer Garman, Russell Garman, a part lot, $37,500.

TIPP CITY

Jay Hensley to Joyce Hensley, one lot, $0.

Karin Fisher, Patrick Fisher to Kurt Achterberg, one lot, $70,000.

Fieldstone Partners LLC to Stonefield Custom Homes, one lot, $70,000.

Carl Siembida, Darlene Siembida to Stephanie Loges, Todd Young, a part lot, $71,500.

RL Snell Enterprises Ltd. to Keith Long, a part lot, $160,000.

WEST MILTON

Rebecca Evans to Angela Deaton, Melvin Deaton Jr., one lot, one part lot, $128,900.

Harris Family Limited to James Sarver, 1.551 acres, $260,000.

Beverly Brubaker, Gregory Brubaker to Beverly Brubaker, Gregory Brubaker, one lot, $0.

HUBER HEIGHTS

William Sheats II to Danny Liu, Rachelle Speth, two lots, $279,900.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $38,400.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $33,400.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,000.

Inverness Group Inc. to Bruce Johnson, Elena Markelova, two lots, $242,500.

Nathan Dirks, Nicole Dirks to Austin Cox, Casey Cox, two lots, $228,900.

BETHEL TWP.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Estate of Glen Lange, William House, administrator to Caliber Home Loans Inc., one lot, $147,300.

Estate of Lova Norris, Paul Settle III, executor to Jessica Gleason, Taylor Gleason, 0.1720 acre, $1,0000.

Marc Basye, Susan Basye to Lauren Freese, Matthew Freese, Suzanne Freese, one lot, $265,000.

Robert Shoup, Vicki Shoup to Eric Cheatwood, Kelly Cheatwood, one lot, $343,000.

Glenn Siney, Kathleen Siney to Angela Brock, Angela Siney, 1.754 acres, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Randa Rae Borders, Timothy Borders to Ray Criner, one lot, $176,000.

Keith Yaney, Sue Yaney to DLL Yaney LLC, 0.875 acres, $0.

Joan Heidelberg to Joan Heidelberg Revocable Trust, National Advisors Trust Company, National Independent Trust, Onetrust Financial Turnstone Private Trust, trustee, one lot, $0.

MONROE TWP.

Carol Dotson, Ray Dotson to Joan Meyer, John Meyer, 1.5 acre, $329,900.

Amy Krebs, Steven Krebs to Jeremy Fisher, Jessica Fisher, one lot, $185,000.

Barbara Sizemore to Barbara Sizemore Irrevocable Trust, James Fletcher, trustee, one lot, $0.

Elizabeth Kley, Matthew Kley to Carly Brown, Dustin Gray, one lot, $180,000.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Sandra Hoffert to David Hoffert, 18.96 acres, $0.

Jane Manson, Michael Manson, Bennita Rumble, Gary Rumble to Demoss Farms LLC, 21.109 acres, $211,100.

Karen Cusac, trustee, Cusac Living Trust to Christopher Harshbarger, Molly Harshbarger, 7.462 acres, $275,000.

NEWTON TWP.

Frieda Story, Christopher Story, attorney in fact to Travis Hoening, Amanda Slack, one lot, $0.

STAUNTON TWP.

UNION TWP.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Estate of Martin Schwytzer to Robert Davis, 2.0 acres, $68,000.

Danny Sexton to Steve Sexton, two lots, $201,600.

Jill Smedley Family Dynasty to Joseph Smedley, 3.8902 acres, $0.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Donald Fisher, trustee, Fisher Estate Trust to Jerry Fisher, 92.82 acres, $0.

Estate of Marvin Soliday to Michael Soliday, Michelle Soliday, 0.725 acres, $0.

Donald Fisher, trustee, Fisher Estate Trust to Marlene Siler, 118.147 acres, $0.

Donald Fisher, trustee, Fisher Estate Trust to Donald Fisher, 65.514 acres, 35.233 acres, 26.088 acres, $0.