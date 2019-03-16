Miami County Real Estate Transfers

TROY
Kassondra Krummrey to Megan Klosterman, Jordan Rethman, one lot, $119,500.
Gregory Simmons, Patricia Simmons to Augusto Machado, one lot, $231,000.
John Schmidt, Lora Schmidt to Christina Brown, Kaylah Brown, one lot, $78,300.
Dale Alt, Pooja Kardam to Dale Alt, Pooja Kardam, one lot, $0.
Bethany Burton, Andrew Luciano, Bethany Luciano to Brice Powell, one lot, $91,000.
Brandy Pierce, Joshua Pierce to Christopher Nelson, one lot, $130,000.
Ann Hufford, Robert Hufford to Jill Rudy, one lot, $106,500.
Ronald Getter to Aimee Bates, Andrew Bates, one lot, $295,000.
Ariel Doty, Justin Doty to Pepper Pegg, one lot, $143,000.
Lynn Alexander, Robert Alexander, Lynn Maroletti to Dale Long, one lot, $71,000.
NVR Inc. to Hillary Byrer, Jacob Byrer, one lot, $341,200.
David Downey, Traci Downey to Traci Jenkins aka Traci Downey, one lot $100,700.
Harlow Builders Inc. to Robert Schubert, Summer Schubert, one lot, $585,000.
Susan Spitler to Joshua Brown, one lot, $155,000.
Catherine Vasil, Craig Vasil to Weitzel Investments LLC, one lot, $105,000.
Jay Cullis, Katy Cullis to Dana Flora, trustee, Michael Flora, trustee to M & D Flora 2014 Revocable Trust, one part lot, $87,500.
David Grosse, Gretchen Grosse, attorney in fact to Kaitlyn Eaton, Preston Eaton, one lot, $205,000.
Mynra Kay Yoder to 404 West Main Street LLC, a part lot, $145,000.
PIQUA
Tamara Wright Riffell to Tamara Wright Riffell, Tony Riffell, one lot, one part lot, $0.
Connie Martin to Brake Painting and Restoration, one lot, $31,000.
Tammy Webster to Grace Martin, one lot, $66,000.
Erin Monnier, Joseph Monnier, Ronald Monnier, Ryan Monnier to Richard Hodges, Susan Hodges, one lot, $106,000.
Estate of Norman Grisez to Sherry Evans, Paul Grisez, one lot, $0.
Brenda Williams to ML Moore Investments, one lot, $48,900.
Barbara Lemmer to Andrea Angle, Shane Angle, one lot, $127,000.
Joseph Williamson to Natasha Maxwell Roth, Wendy Roth, a part lot, $149,900.
Clifford Pohlamus, Delena Polhamus to Christy Beireis, a part lot, $0.
Lisa Mumaw, Kevin Queen, Lisa Queen to Nicholas Pappas, Savannah Ryder, two lots, $94,000.
Katie Swank, Kyle Swank to Benjamin Larger, one lot, $123,000.
Estate of Wandalene Shawler to Patricia Carboni, Kathleen Hanson, Francine Low, James Schneider, Richard Shawler, one lot, $0.
BRADFORD
Jason Ventura, Kelli Ventura to James Richard II, Leslie Richard, one lot, $140,000.
PLEASANT HILL
Samuel Roth to Jennifer Garman, Russell Garman, a part lot, $37,500.
TIPP CITY
Jay Hensley to Joyce Hensley, one lot, $0.
Karin Fisher, Patrick Fisher to Kurt Achterberg, one lot, $70,000.
Fieldstone Partners LLC to Stonefield Custom Homes, one lot, $70,000.
Carl Siembida, Darlene Siembida to Stephanie Loges, Todd Young, a part lot, $71,500.
RL Snell Enterprises Ltd. to Keith Long, a part lot, $160,000.
WEST MILTON
Rebecca Evans to Angela Deaton, Melvin Deaton Jr., one lot, one part lot, $128,900.
Harris Family Limited to James Sarver, 1.551 acres, $260,000.
Beverly Brubaker, Gregory Brubaker to Beverly Brubaker, Gregory Brubaker, one lot, $0.
HUBER HEIGHTS
William Sheats II to Danny Liu, Rachelle Speth, two lots, $279,900.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $38,400.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $33,400.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $51,000.
Inverness Group Inc. to Bruce Johnson, Elena Markelova, two lots, $242,500.
Nathan Dirks, Nicole Dirks to Austin Cox, Casey Cox, two lots, $228,900.
BETHEL TWP.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Estate of Glen Lange, William House, administrator to Caliber Home Loans Inc., one lot, $147,300.
Estate of Lova Norris, Paul Settle III, executor to Jessica Gleason, Taylor Gleason, 0.1720 acre, $1,0000.
Marc Basye, Susan Basye to Lauren Freese, Matthew Freese, Suzanne Freese, one lot, $265,000.
Robert Shoup, Vicki Shoup to Eric Cheatwood, Kelly Cheatwood, one lot, $343,000.
Glenn Siney, Kathleen Siney to Angela Brock, Angela Siney, 1.754 acres, $0.
CONCORD TWP.
Randa Rae Borders, Timothy Borders to Ray Criner, one lot, $176,000.
Keith Yaney, Sue Yaney to DLL Yaney LLC, 0.875 acres, $0.
Joan Heidelberg to Joan Heidelberg Revocable Trust, National Advisors Trust Company, National Independent Trust, Onetrust Financial Turnstone Private Trust, trustee, one lot, $0.
MONROE TWP.
Carol Dotson, Ray Dotson to Joan Meyer, John Meyer, 1.5 acre, $329,900.
Amy Krebs, Steven Krebs to Jeremy Fisher, Jessica Fisher, one lot, $185,000.
Barbara Sizemore to Barbara Sizemore Irrevocable Trust, James Fletcher, trustee, one lot, $0.
Elizabeth Kley, Matthew Kley to Carly Brown, Dustin Gray, one lot, $180,000.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Sandra Hoffert to David Hoffert, 18.96 acres, $0.
Jane Manson, Michael Manson, Bennita Rumble, Gary Rumble to Demoss Farms LLC, 21.109 acres, $211,100.
Karen Cusac, trustee, Cusac Living Trust to Christopher Harshbarger, Molly Harshbarger, 7.462 acres, $275,000.
NEWTON TWP.
Frieda Story, Christopher Story, attorney in fact to Travis Hoening, Amanda Slack, one lot, $0.
STAUNTON TWP.
UNION TWP.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Estate of Martin Schwytzer to Robert Davis, 2.0 acres, $68,000.
Danny Sexton to Steve Sexton, two lots, $201,600.
Jill Smedley Family Dynasty to Joseph Smedley, 3.8902 acres, $0.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Donald Fisher, trustee, Fisher Estate Trust to Jerry Fisher, 92.82 acres, $0.
Estate of Marvin Soliday to Michael Soliday, Michelle Soliday, 0.725 acres, $0.
Donald Fisher, trustee, Fisher Estate Trust to Marlene Siler, 118.147 acres, $0.
Donald Fisher, trustee, Fisher Estate Trust to Donald Fisher, 65.514 acres, 35.233 acres, 26.088 acres, $0.