Military briefs

Airmen graduate basic training

• SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Luke I. First graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

First is the son of Jenni L. and Jeremy First of Tipp City.

He is a 2018 graduate of Bethel Local High School, Tipp City.

• SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Christina Cashaw graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Cashaw is the daughter of Audra Edwards-Cashaw and Oscar Cashaw of Troy.

She is a 2018 graduate of Troy High School, Troy.