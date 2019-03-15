Piqua woman arraigned on vehicular assault charge

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua woman was arraigned on vehicular assault and complicity to drug trafficking charges this week in connection with a traffic incident that resulted in a Troy woman suffering head trauma earlier this month.

The Troy Police Department charged Charlenea O’Neal, 36, of Piqua, with third-degree felony complicity to drug trafficking and fourth-degree felony aggravated vehicular assault this week. O’Neal was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Thursday.

O’Neal was charged in connection with an incident on March 4 where a woman fell off the side of a red SUV during a reported disturbance in the area of Race and Walnut streets in Troy. Jody Staten, 47, of Troy, suffered severe head injuries, according to previous reports from the Troy Police Department, as well as approximately three broken ribs and a punctured lung. Staten was able to communicate with authorities at the scene. Suspected narcotics were found near her purse, according to previous reports.

According to municipal court records, video surveillance of the incident showed Staten get out of a black vehicle and climb up on the foot rail on the passenger side of a SUV reportedly driven by O’Neal, who then “accelerates while Staten is hanging on to the window.”

O’Neal reportedly admitted to Troy police that she was attempting to buy pain pills during the incident.

O’Neal posted surety bond on Thursday and was released from the Miami County Jail. A preliminary hearing for O’Neal is scheduled for March 21.

Kayla M. Gray, 19, of Covington, and Patrick M. Jackson, Jr., 23, of Dayton, were charged with third-degree felony trafficking in drugs in connection with this incident.

Gray is currently being held in the Miami County Jail on $7,500 bond.

Jackson is currently being held in the Miami County Jail on a total bond of $30,000. Jackson is facing additional charges of second-degree felony trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony weapons under disability, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property, and fifth-degree felony trafficking in drugs. He was charged in connection with an incident on March 8 at Motel 6 where additional suspected drugs and a stolen handgun were reportedly found, according to court records.

A Dayton man accused of intentionally causing a wreck was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court this week.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office charged Tony Lee Knowles, 20, of Dayton, with second-degree felonious assault, fifth-degree felony vandalism, first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, and underage alcohol consumption. He was arraigned on Tuesday.

Knowles was charged in connection with a crash in the area of U.S. Route 40 and Futura Parkway in Huber Heights on March 11. According to court records, while Knowles was a passenger in a motor vehicle, he “intentionally grabbed the steering wheel and pulled it to the right” and caused the vehicle that the victim was driving “to crash into several trees several feet off of the roadway.”

The vehicle was reportedly traveling about 50 miles per hour at the time of the crash and was found approximately 30 feet off the north side of the roadway into several trees. The driver was not injured, and Knowles only had minor injuries.

Knowles admitted to causing the wreck. He also admitted to having consumed nine beers that evening.

Knowles is currently being in held in the jail on a total bond of $12,000.

Charges dismissed

Three charges of first-degree misdemeanor child endangering were dismissed against Tina M. Chambers, 32, of Piqua, in municipal court this week. Chamber was originally charged in connection with a reported incident on South Street in Piqua on Feb. 8, 2018.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Aaron N. Anderson, 38, of Piqua, received a $50 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Steven J. Carver, 39, of Union, received a $75 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Nathan Carl Cavanaugh, 23, of Troy, received a $50 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• Madonna R. Crump, 63, of Troy, received a $50 fine for second-degree misdemeanor biting animal to be confined.

• Bryan K. Eastman, 42, of Troy, received 30 days in jail and a $50 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic; a $50 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft; and 90 days in jail and a $50 fine for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Brian J. Feltner, 43, of Troy, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Lea A. Dillon, 21, of Troy, received a $25 fine and 90 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor prohibitions concerning companion animals.

• Joseph Johnson, 34, of Piqua, received a $50 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

• Andrea Sue Ann Leimann, 22, of Toledo, received two years of probation, a $150 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted child endangering, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor child endangering, and for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor obstructing justice.

• Lavin G. Mack, 39, of Clarksville, Tenn., received a $200 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor attempted forgery, amended down from fifth-degree felony forgery, and first-degree misdemeanor attempted possession of criminal tools, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools.

• Alisha N. Nichols, 30, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a $50 fine, and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Joshua Robinson, 31, of Piqua, received a $100 fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor falsification, amended down from fifth-degree felony identity fraud.

• Mark L. Robinson, 31, of Piqua, received a $100 fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor forgery, amended down from fifth-degree felony forgery, and first-degree misdemeanor obstructing justice, amended down from fifth-degree felony obstructing justice.

• Tyler Sanchez, 25, of Tipp City, received two years of probation, a $100 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Sarena L. Smith, 29, of Piqua, received a $100 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• William B. Smith, Jr., 40, of Sidney, received one year of probation, a $100 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

• Elora B. Taylor, 31, of Ludlow Falls, received a $25 fine for second-degree misdemeanor biting animal to be confined.

• Danielle N. Townsend, 34, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 90 days of suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

• Sheila M. Tron, 39, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a $100 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor complicity and second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Elora Troutwine, 31, of Ludlow Falls, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor abandonment of animals.

Additional suspects face drug charges

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

