All-conference teams announced

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

MIAMI COUNTY — The end of the winter season brought on the annual release of all-conference teams, and Miami County’s schools were well represented in the Cross County Conference, Southwestern Buckeye League and Metro Buckeye Conference.

• CCC

In a conference loaded with talented players the past two years, Miami East’s Morgan Haney remained the best of the best.

Haney, a senior, was named the Cross County Conference Player of the Year in girls basketball for the second straight season, one of three All-CCC honorees for the Vikings this season.

Haney also earned a spot on the All-CCC first team, Camryn Miller earned a spot on the second team and Rori Hunley earned special mention. Haney was also named All-Ohio first team in Division III earlier this week.

Covington’s Sammi Whiteman — the All-Ohio Athlete of the Year in Division IV this season — also earned a spot on the All-CCC first team, with teammate Claudia Harrington earning a spot on the second team and Lauren Christian earning special mention.

Bradford’s Austy Miller earned a spot on the All-CCC first team, Skipp Miller was named to the second team and Bianca Keener earned special mention.

Bethel’s Kenna Gray was named All-CCC second team, while teammate Olivia Reittinger earned special mention.

Newton’s Brooke Deeter was named All-CCC second team, with teammate Mallory Dunlevy earning special mention.

In boys basketball, only one Miami County player — Bethel’s Kendal James — earned a spot on the All-CCC first team. Teammate Jared Evans was named second team and Ethan Rimkus earned special mention.

Miami East’s Will Hudson was named All-CCC second team, and teammate Brendon Bertsch earned special mention.

Newton’s Ryan Mollette was named All-CCC second team, while teammate Chet Jamison earned special mention.

Covington’s Andrew Cates earned All-CCC special mention.

Bradford’s Connor Jones earned All-CCC special mention.

• MBC

Troy Christian’s Grant Doucette was named the Metro Buckeye Conference’s Co-Athlete of the Year in boys swimming.

Doucette also earned first team honors in the 200 IM, and he was given the league’s sportsmanship award.

In girls swimming, Gracie Glaser earned All-MBC first team honors in the 200 IM and 100 fly, Hailey Howard earned first team honors in the 50 free and 100 back, and the quartet of Glaser, Howard, Olivia Voisinet and Sophie Pitsenbarger earned first team honors in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. Glaser also earned the sportsmanship award.

In girls basketball, Sarah Earhart earned a spot on the All-MBC first team, and Cara Salazar and Morgan Taylor both earned second team honors, with Erin Schenck being given the sportsmanship award.

In boys basketball, Jackson Kremer was named All-MBC first team, Connor Case was named second team and Chace Varvel was given the sportsmanship award.

• SWBL

Milton-Union had a pair of All-Southwestern Buckeye League first teamers in wrestling this season: Dylan Schenck (152) and Peyton Brown (132). Zach Avey (106) and Colten Jacobe (138) both earned spots on the second team.

The Bulldogs also had a pair of All-SWBL first team selections in girls basketball in seniors Kristen Dickison and Olivia Brown. Morgan Grudich and Rachel Thompson both earned honorable mention.

In boys basketball, Aaran Stone earned a spot on the All-SWBL first team, while A.J. Lovin and Caleb Wintrow both earned honorable mention.

