Public invited to celebrate Women’s History Month

PIQUA — The Diversity Committee at Edison State Community College is celebrating Women’s History Month with a series of lunch and learn events as well as hands-on activities.

All lunch and learn sessions will be held from 12-1 p.m. in room 456 on the Piqua Campus. Guests are encouraged to bring their lunch, water and snacks will be provided.

All of the following Women’s History Month events are being offered free of charge, open to the community, and will take place at the Piqua Campus:

• March 1–March 31: Poster Sessions: Student posters will be displayed throughout the month on campus to highlight important women in history.

• Tuesday, March 19: Lunch and Learn Session: “Women and Health” by Edison State nurse Darlene Francis. Francis will speak on the history of women in health care.

• Wednesday, March 20: Lunch and Learn Session: “Women in Prison” by Edison State adjunct professor Carin Benning. Benning will give a mini-lecture on women in prisons which looks at the marginalization/erasure of women in the prison system.

• Wednesday, March 20: A card-making activity led by Carolyn Jackson, Edison State adjunct faculty member and owner of Carolyn’s Creations. Jackson will be offering supplies and instructions for making cards, which will be presented to female military veterans. The activity will be held in the Cafeteria from 1-3 p.m.

• Thursday, March 21: Lunch and Learn Session: “Ida Wells” presented by Edison State adjunct professor Debra Williamson. Williamson will give a mini-lecture on Ida Wells’ role in women’s history.

• Tuesday, March 26: Lunch and Learn Session: “Women in Engineering” by Edison State Engineering Professor Susan Barth. Barth will give a mini-lecture on the history of women in engineering roles.

• Wednesday, March 27: Lunch and Learn Session: “Women and Education” by Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson. Dr. Larson will give a mini-lecture on women and how they have played a role in education throughout history.

• Thursday, March 28: Lunch and Learn Session: “Women in the Military” by Edison State Career Pathway Advisor Lornette Dallas. Dallas will give a mini-lecture on the history of women in military roles.

For more information, contact Loleta Collins at lcollins@edisonohio.edu.

Courtesy photo Students in April Schmidlapp's class stand with a poster that was created as part of the Women's History Month Poster Sessions.

Edison State’s Diversity Committee hosting events