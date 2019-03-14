MVRPC’s executive officers named

DAYTON — The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission recently named its chairs and executive officers for 2019-2020. They include:

Chairman – John Beals, City of Centerville

First Vice-Chair — Chris Mucher, Miami Township (Greene County)

Second Vice-Chair — Greg Simmons, Miami County Commission

MVRPC’s 2019 — 2020 Executive Committee is now comprised of the following representatives:

John Agenbroad — City of Springboro

Michael Beamish — City of Troy

Becky Benná — Five Rivers MetroParks

John Bruns — City of Union

Chris Day — Preble County Commission

Judy Dodge — Montgomery County Commission

Debbie Fouts — City of Franklin

Georgeann Godsey — Harrison Township

Arthur Haddad — Troy Area Chamber of Commerce

Brian Housh — Village of Yellow Springs

Matthew Joseph — City of Dayton

Tony Klepacz — City of Kettering

Tom Koogler — Greene County Commission

Sara Lommatzsch — City of Riverside

Brian Morris — Franklin Township

Woodrow Stroud — Greene County Transit

Zach Upton — City of Beavercreek

Debborah Wallace — Beavercreek Township

“MVRPC is pleased to have Centerville City Council member John Beals serving as the chair of our board of directors. John graduated from Miamisburg City Schools and The Ohio State University. He retired from a 50-year career as a civil engineer, but continues to hold his licenses as a professional engineer and land surveyor in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. John has been active in public service for many years and brings a wealth of knowledge to the table,” said Brian O. Martin, AICP, executive director of the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

Established in 1964, the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission promotes collaboration among communities, stakeholders, and residents to advance regional priorities. MVRPC is a forum and resource where the Board of Directors identifies priorities, develops public policy and collaborative strategies to improve quality of life throughout the Miami Valley Region. MVRPC performs various regional planning activities, including air quality, water quality, transportation, land use, research and GIS. As the designated Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), MVRPC is responsible for transportation planning in Greene, Miami and Montgomery counties and parts of northern Warren County. MVRPC’s areawide water quality planning designation encompasses five counties: Darke, Preble plus the three MPO counties.

For more information about the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, contact MVRPC’s Director of Marketing & Public Affairs, Laura A. Loges, at (937) 223-6323, or at lloges@mvrpc.org or go to www.mvrpc.org.