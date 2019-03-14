MVRPC’s executive officers named

DAYTON — The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission recently named its chairs and executive officers for 2019-2020. They include:
Chairman – John Beals, City of Centerville
First Vice-Chair — Chris Mucher, Miami Township (Greene County)
Second Vice-Chair — Greg Simmons, Miami County Commission
MVRPC’s 2019 — 2020 Executive Committee is now comprised of the following representatives:
John Agenbroad — City of Springboro
Michael Beamish — City of Troy
Becky Benná — Five Rivers MetroParks
John Bruns — City of Union
Chris Day — Preble County Commission
Judy Dodge — Montgomery County Commission
Debbie Fouts — City of Franklin
Georgeann Godsey — Harrison Township
Arthur Haddad — Troy Area Chamber of Commerce
Brian Housh — Village of Yellow Springs
Matthew Joseph — City of Dayton
Tony Klepacz — City of Kettering
Tom Koogler — Greene County Commission
Sara Lommatzsch — City of Riverside
Brian Morris — Franklin Township
Woodrow Stroud — Greene County Transit
Zach Upton — City of Beavercreek
Debborah Wallace — Beavercreek Township
“MVRPC is pleased to have Centerville City Council member John Beals serving as the chair of our board of directors. John graduated from Miamisburg City Schools and The Ohio State University. He retired from a 50-year career as a civil engineer, but continues to hold his licenses as a professional engineer and land surveyor in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. John has been active in public service for many years and brings a wealth of knowledge to the table,” said Brian O. Martin, AICP, executive director of the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.
Established in 1964, the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission promotes collaboration among communities, stakeholders, and residents to advance regional priorities. MVRPC is a forum and resource where the Board of Directors identifies priorities, develops public policy and collaborative strategies to improve quality of life throughout the Miami Valley Region. MVRPC performs various regional planning activities, including air quality, water quality, transportation, land use, research and GIS. As the designated Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), MVRPC is responsible for transportation planning in Greene, Miami and Montgomery counties and parts of northern Warren County. MVRPC’s areawide water quality planning designation encompasses five counties: Darke, Preble plus the three MPO counties.
For more information about the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, contact MVRPC’s Director of Marketing & Public Affairs, Laura A. Loges, at (937) 223-6323, or at lloges@mvrpc.org or go to www.mvrpc.org.