Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A male subject was warned for telecommunications harassment at approximately 9:40 a.m. on March 8 at Planet Fitness on East Ash Street.

DRUG OFFENSE: A caller advised when she returned home from jail, she found several pieces of drug paraphernalia inside her residence at 10:40 a.m. on March 8 on the 500 block of Greene Street. The caller advised that an unknown number of unknown individuals had been allowed into her residence by her boyfriend. The drug paraphernalia was seized and turned into evidence to be destroyed.

Officer was dispatched to a possible theft at 11 p.m. on March 10 at the Colonial Terrace Apartments. A male subject was arrested for possession of drugs and an unrelated warrant from another county. Ethan J. Johnson, 19, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor drug possession in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: Starla R. Johnson, 18, of Troy, was picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor theft at approximately 12:15 p.m. on March 8.

John C. Latimer, 28, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging at approxiamtely 11:10 a.m. on March 9.

ACCIDENT: Witnesses stated a vehicle ran a red light and struck another vehicle in the intersection at approximately 3 p.m. on March 8 in the area of North Main and East Greene streets. The at-fault driver was cited for a stop light violation.

There was a report of a traffic crash at 11:30 p.m. on March 8 in the area of East Ash and North Main streets. There were minor injuries. The at-fault driver was cited.

There was a two-vehicle accident with minor injuries at approximately 9:15 a.m. on March 9 on the 200 block of North Sunset Drive. An adult male was cited for failing to yield.

DISTURBANCE: A male and female were arguing inside a residence at 5:45 a.m. on March 9 on the 200 block of South Downing Street. The owners wanted them to leave. Once the subjects were outside, the male subject punched the window and broke it. Both the male and female were warned for disorderly conduct. Adoulphus B. Coleman, 34, of Troy, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.

MENACING: There was a report of a male subject threatening another male subject with a weapon at 6 p.m. on March 8 on the 700 block of Cherry Street.

MISCHIEF: A complainant advised that a juvenile female subject from the neighborhood threw eggs at her residence at 6:40 p.m. on March 8 on the 300 block of Harrison Street.

SUSPICIOUS: Officer was flagged down and told there was a white male subject with long hair and wearing red shorts urinating in the street at 9 p.m. on March 8 on the 400 block of South Wayne Street. An officer checked the area and was unable to locate the male.

A caller reported a suspicious male subject sitting in a vehicle at 9:30 p.m. on March 8 on the 400 block of Cleveland Street. After speaking to the male, he had permission to be there from his friend who lived there. Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies asked Piqua Police Department to detain the male and his friend for an investigation they were involved in. When the deputies arrived they arrested the male and his friend.

THEFT: There was a report of a female subject shoplifting from Walmart at 9:15 p.m. on March 9. Linda S. Brooks, 58, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

BURGLARY: Officers responded to the report of a male subject breaking into a residence at 7:40 a.m. on March 10 on the 500 block of Electric Avenue. Upon arrival, the suspect was arrested for burglary transported to the county jail. Deon’ta R. Dunbar, 34, of Kettering, was charged with second-degree felony burglary in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a male and female subject at a residence arguing at approximately 3:40 a.m. on March 11 on the 500 block of West Greene Street. A female subject was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to UVMC, where she was cited and released. Kristi J. Ouellette, 39, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.