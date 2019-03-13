Powell sets coffee hours

COLUMBUS — Representative Jena Powell will be in District 80 holding coffee hours with constituents Thursday, March 14 in Troy and Arcanum.

Darke County — At the Arcanum Public Library, 101 W. North St. Stop by anytime between noon and 1 p.m.

Miami County — At the Boston Stoker, 1293 S Dorset Road, Troy,. Stop by anytime between 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Representative Powell said she hopes constituents will be able to attend so that she can both hear directly from the people about what is going on in the district and also share what she is doing at the statehouse. Come with your questions, concerns, and opinions to share.

For questions, email madeleine.castle@ohiohouse.gov.